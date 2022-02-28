Genshin Impact 2.5 Raiden Shogun banner countdown and upcoming events

Phase 1 of Genshin Impact version 2.5 is coming to an end in a week, and phase 2 will rise with new banners and events. Therefore, players might want to farm Primogems as much as they can now as the next character banners are Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Raiden Shogun is a flexible Electro character in Genshin Impact that can be exploited as a damage dealer and SP battery. Meanwhile, Sangonomiya Kokomi is a full-time healer who has become more relevant in the game as Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flame was added to the Spiral Abyss.

Raiden Shogun banner countdown in Genshin Impact version 2.5

Genshin Impact

Her Eternal Excellency



The undisputed supreme ruler of Inazuma.

Her Excellency, the Almighty Narukami Ogosho, promised the people of Inazuma an unchanging eternity to last throughout the ages.



#RaidenShogun ‧ Plane of Euthymia
Her Eternal Excellency
The undisputed supreme ruler of Inazuma.
Her Excellency, the Almighty Narukami Ogosho, promised the people of Inazuma an unchanging eternity to last throughout the ages.

Raiden Shogun is a 5-star Electro character, wielding a polearm as her main weapon. However, her Ultimate allows her to use a sword for a short period of time. This Electro Archon is a versatile character. Players can equip her to be the main damage dealer, sub-DPS, or even Elemental Particle battery for another Electro character.

Her talent kits and designs attract the community's attention, and her rerun banner will be the most awaited for gamers. Raiden Shogun's banner will be available in Genshin Impact version 2.5 on March 8 at 06:00 PM (UTC+8).

It is worth noting that alongside Raiden Shogun, there will be another separate character banner for Sangonomiya Kokomi, a 5-star Hydro character.

Genshin Impact



Hibernating Homebody Strategist



The Divine Priestess and supreme leader of Watatsumi Island

Many believe Sangonomiya Kokomi to be an enigmatic, shrewd leader.



#SangonomiyaKokomi ‧ Pearl of Wisdom
Hibernating Homebody Strategist
The Divine Priestess and supreme leader of Watatsumi Island
Many believe Sangonomiya Kokomi to be an enigmatic, shrewd leader.

Kokomi is a catalyst user, where all of her attacks will deal Hydro damage to the enemies. As a healer, she may not be the best option as a damage dealer, but her healing effects from Elemental Skill and Burst are not something to be dismissed.

New upcoming events for Genshin Impact version 2.5

1) Divine Ingenuity

Divine Ingenuity event in Phase 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Divine Ingenuity is the first event that will come next on March 2 at 10:00 AM (UTC+8). During the event, players can create their own domain using the resources given. Once their domain is complete, they can publish the design to let other gamers test it out.

2) Of Drink A-Dreaming

Of Drink A-Dreaming event in Phase 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will play as bartenders in the 'Of Drink A-Dreaming' event. In Diluc's Angel Share, gamers will learn how to mix non-alcoholic beverages and serve them to customers. There will also be gameplay, where some drinks require the Travelers to experiment, according to hints given. If the drink is successfully invented, its recipe will be unlocked to receive an event-exclusive namecard.

Unfortunately, the event is not officially announced on when it will be available in the game, so players can only wait until Genshin Impact releases the information.

3) Hyakunin Ikki

Hyakunin Ikki event in Phase 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Another unannounced event is Hyakunin Ikki, a rerun event that may be familiar to veteran players. During the event, players must organize six teams with two characters each to tag in against a wave of enemies.

4) Overflowing Mastery

Overflowing Mastery event in Phase 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The last event for Genshin Impact version 2.5 is Overflowing Mastery, where players will get double the amount of Talent Level-Up Materials by using Original Resin. Similar to the last two events, the date for this one is yet to be announced.

With three new events that can provide Primogems as rewards, players may still have hope to hoard the said currency and wish for the Raiden Shogun or Sangonomiya Kokomi banner.

