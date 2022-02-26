Is Raiden Shogun worth pulling for in the next Genshin Impact banner?

The Raiden Shogun is worth pulling for in Genshin Impact for a variety of reasons.

There are two main types of players to consider here are:

Casual gamers Hardcore gamers

Casual gamers will have to decide if pulling for her is worth it based on something more subjective, whereas hardcore players might care more about the meta. In this case, it's easier to see what she objectively brings to the table and if one should try to summon her.

Her strengths include:

Excellent battery

High viability even at C0

Boosts the team's Elemental Burst DMG

Works excellently in the Spiral Abyss

Consistent damage

Some flaws include:

Her Elemental Burst doesn't work with every character (most notably Beidou)

Not the most splashable as somebody like Kazuha

Although it is a minor flaw, she is unable to cook anything

The Raiden Shogun is generally worth pulling for in Genshin Impact's banner

She's had one of the most successful banners in the game's history (Image via miHoYo)

If the player doesn't try to get Raiden Shogun during her rerun, then they are unlikely to get her again until several months down the line. Thus, they need to decide if they want to get her once her banner arrives.

Raiden Shogun's upcoming rerun will be in the second phase of Genshin Impact 2.5.

For Travelers who need a powerful Electro unit that can act as a terrific battery, Raiden Shogun is the perfect choice. The only genuine reasons to skip the character rerun would be if the player already has her (especially at C6) or if they're waiting for another upcoming unit.

How is Raiden Shogun as a team player?

Genshin Impact players will find that Raiden Shogun might not be splashable compared to a unit like Bennett, but there are still plenty of teams where she shines.

Any team that needs assistance in building their energy or easy Electro application will appreciate what she brings to the table.

Examples of good allies include:

Kujou Sara + Kazuha + Bennett

Eula + Yae Miko + Diona

Xiangling + Bennett + Xingqiu

Yoimiya + Xingqiu + Zhongli

Those are only a few examples of how flexible she is in Genshin Impact.

Raiden Shogun can be exceptionally valuable in some of the game's most challenging content. If she can efficiently clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss, then it's only inevitable that she can help Travelers clear most other combat-oriented content.

The meta can always change in the future, but she currently plays a valuable role in Genshin Impact's metagame. As far as 5-star characters go, she's arguably in the upper echelon and is worth pulling in most situations.

Of course, whether or not a player pulls for her is entirely up to them.

Edited by Saman

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think she's worth pulling for? Yes No 0 votes so far