Equivalent Exchange Genshin Impact quest: How to unlock, achievement and more

Equivalent Exchange in Genshin Impact is a quest that players must complete to increase their reputation in Mondstadt. However, this World Quest is locked behind a Daily Commission.

It is worth noting that the Daily Commissions in Genshin Impact are granted to players randomly. Since the chances of getting a daily commission aren't fixed, it can be an arduous task to unlock the Equivalent Exchange World Quest.

From beginners to veterans, a plethora of players in the community have struggled to unlock it.

❄IWatchAnime♊ @IWatchAnime92 Only took like 6 months to get this Tales of Winter daily commission for Equivalent Exchange. Based #Genshin RNG Only took like 6 months to get this Tales of Winter daily commission for Equivalent Exchange. Based #Genshin RNG https://t.co/dLHwEZhdwD

Here's a quick guide to unlocking the Equivalent Exchange World Quest in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Equivalent Exchange quest in Genshin Impact

The Equivalent Exchange World Quest is locked behind the Tales of Winter Daily Commission. In simple words, players will first have to complete the commission and after that, the Victor NPC in the Cathedral Church will give them another quest.

A tip that can help in getting this Daily Commission is to use the Adventure Handbook and select Mondstadt as the default region for commissions in the Commissions section.

By doing so, players will get four commissions from the Mondstadt region daily, thereby increasing their chances of receiving Tales of Winter.

Tales of Winter Daily Commission

Victor, who is a part of the Fatui, requests the traveler and Paimon to bring him Mitachurl loot from Mondstadt and promises to tell them a story in exchange.

As someone who's beaten the likes of Stormterror, beating a Mitachurl is certainly an easy task for the traveler.

After handing the Mitachurl loot to Victor, the Daily Commission will be completed and a World Quest sign will pop up above his head. This means that players can now talk to Victor again and initiate the Equivalent Exchange quest.

#1 Sora Main ※ @AndreCajou I have yet to figure out how to start the Equivalent Exchange event in genshin that's literally the last quest I have to do for Monstadt I have yet to figure out how to start the Equivalent Exchange event in genshin that's literally the last quest I have to do for Monstadt

Interestingly, during the Tales of Winter commission, Victor asks the traveler to join the Fatui and there's a particular portion where the player can ask the Fatui agent about Tsaritsa, Delusions, or the Fatui.

After asking all three questions, players can unlock a secret achievement. Naturally, this would require them to complete the Tales of Winter commission thrice and ask a different question each time.

How to complete Equivalent Exchange Quest in Genshin Impact

As it turns out, Victor had been looking for certain Mondstadt specialities and he asks the traveler and Paimon to collect them.

To collect the specialities, players can visit Sara (Waitress at Good Hunter in Mondstadt city), Flora (Owner of Flora Whisper in Mondstadt City), and Charles (Bartender at Angel's Share in Mondstadt City).

For the final part, players will have to go near Dawn Winery and defeat some enemies to retrieve the cocktail ingredients.

Even though it is a hidden World Quest, Genshin Impact users do not unlock any achievements by completing the Equivalent Exchange quest. Having said that, it can be beneficial in getting certain reputation rewards from the region.

