Genshin Impact 2.6 Ayaka rerun: Release date, weapon banner review, and more

Genshin Impact version 2.6 will release Ayaka's banner in the second half. The hype surrounding this five-star Cryo Sword character is sky-scraping owing to her explosive damage, unique playstyle, and interesting lore.

As usual, leakers revealed Ayaka's banner ahead of the official announcement. Nevertheless, the developers have now announced the banner themselves, and the community's response to it has been mixed.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



There are many new upcoming events in the near future, let's take a look~



"Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase II

From its release date to a review of the weapon banner, here's everything there is to know about Ayaka's rerun in the 2.6 update.

Four-star characters in Ayaka's banner in Genshin Impact 2.6 revealed

As per the latest announcement, Ayaka's banner in Genshin Impact 2.6 will feature the following four-star characters:

Sayu

Razor

Rosaria

Sayu might look like the most harmless person ever, but she's a lethal ninja who can deal decent damage and heal party members. Razor is another four-star Claymore user who belongs to the Electro element. He mainly deals physical damage and is one of the best DPS units in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Frostflake Heron" Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Frostflake Heron" Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

Last but not least, Rosaria is a great four-star Cryo support character who is majorly used in Freeze-based team comps with Ayaka. Players willing to unlock Ayaka will be delighted to get Rosaria or her constellations from the same banner.

Weapon banner for the second half of Genshin Impact version 2.6 announced

The Mistplitter Reforged will be featured in the upcoming Epitome Invocation banner. It is a tailor-made five-star weapon for Ayaka with a Crit DMG sub-stat.

Another featured five-star weapon is The Unforged Claymore. This weapon is only effective for shielded characters, which severely affects its versatility. The ATK sub-stat and the high base ATK are great for certain units, but its niche passive ability has made The Unforged undesirable for many players.

The featured four-star characters in the Epitome Invocation banner will be:

Favonius Codex (Catalyst)

Favonius Bow (Bow)

Favonius Sword (Sword)

Favonius Lance (Polearm)

The Bell (Claymore)

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Mistsplitter Reforged (Sword) and The Unforged (Claymore) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Mistsplitter Reforged (Sword) and The Unforged (Claymore) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

Support characters can definitely make the most out of the Favonius weapons. All the weapons in this series have an Energy Recharge sub-stat and the following passive:

CRIT hits have a 60–100% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. It can only occur once every 12–6s.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Bell is one of the worst weapons in the game. Not a lot of characters can use it, and it will most likely end up being useless in players' inventories.

The banners mentioned above will be released on April 19, 2022, and they will be available until May 10, 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi