Genshin Impact 2.6 Ayato banner leaks: Rerun and weapons revealed

Genshin Impact leaks have just revealed the rerun banner that will be included in the first half of the 2.6 update. It was already rumored to contain Ayato's banner, and players were expecting two rerun banners in the second phase.

As it turns out, there will be three rerun banners in version 2.6. Alongside Ayato, there will be a character event wish-2 banner.

Here's everything players need to know about the upcoming banners in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact version 2.6 will bring in Ayato and Venti during the first phase

Lumie, one of the most reliable leakers in the community, just posted a picture of Ayato with Venti. The leaker then added that the images hint towards the banners in the first half of the 2.6 update.

This naturally implies that Ayato and Venti will be featured in the first half of the 2.6 update. Venti will have a boosted drop rate in the character event wish-2 banner that shares pity, soft-pity, and four-star characters with Ayato's banner.

Lumie @lumie_lumie First half btw First half btw

Also, with the characters confirmed, it is safe to assume the upcoming weapons banner. While the signature five-star sword for Ayato is called Haran Tsukishiro Futsu, the signature five-star bow for Venti is Elegy for the End.

Speculated four-star characters in Ayato's banner during Genshin Impact 2.6

Banners in miHoYo's action RPG are always subject to change, which is why it is impossible to confirm the four-star characters in the upcoming banners. However, if players closely look at the featured four-star characters in the recent banners, they'll discover that the following units haven't arrived for a long time:

Razor

Sucrose

Sayu

Noelle and Rosaria

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (240/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos Leaks are a little dry, so here are the 4✰ rate-up characters most likely to make an appearance in the first half of 2.6, in order of their last run.



Razor (1.6) > Sucrose (2.1) > Sayu (2.2) > Noelle = Rosaria (2.3.1) > Barbara/Xiangling/Gorou (2.3.2) Leaks are a little dry, so here are the 4✰ rate-up characters most likely to make an appearance in the first half of 2.6, in order of their last run.Razor (1.6) > Sucrose (2.1) > Sayu (2.2) > Noelle = Rosaria (2.3.1) > Barbara/Xiangling/Gorou (2.3.2) https://t.co/Af45N04qdF

Hence, it makes perfect sense for Sucrose, Sayu, and Razor to be added to the upcoming banners in patch 2.6. While Razor is a decent physical damage dealer, both Sayu and Sucrose are Anemo units that can make the most out of the 75% Anemo DMG bonus in the Spiral Abyss.

It is worth noting that two rerun banners will be included in the second half of the 2.6 update as well. These banners will most likely feature Ayaka, Yoimiya, or Kazuha.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (240/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos SPECULATION, NOT A LEAK ]



The characters due for reruns before 3.0 are Venti, Klee, Kazuha, Ayaka, and Yoimiya.



Assuming the 2.5 format, this means two reruns for 2.6 and two reruns for 2.7, leaving only one rerun for 2.8 before Itto and Shenhe come "due." SPECULATION, NOT A LEAKThe characters due for reruns before 3.0 are Venti, Klee, Kazuha, Ayaka, and Yoimiya.Assuming the 2.5 format, this means two reruns for 2.6 and two reruns for 2.7, leaving only one rerun for 2.8 before Itto and Shenhe come "due." [ ⚠️ SPECULATION, NOT A LEAK ⚠️ ]The characters due for reruns before 3.0 are Venti, Klee, Kazuha, Ayaka, and Yoimiya.Assuming the 2.5 format, this means two reruns for 2.6 and two reruns for 2.7, leaving only one rerun for 2.8 before Itto and Shenhe come "due."

As of now, Genshin Impact players can wish for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi. Version 2.5 will end on March 30, 2022, and a brand new patch with Ayato and The Chasm will be released thereafter.

Edited by Shaheen Banu