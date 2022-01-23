×
Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato's estimated release date leaked ahead of official announcement

Ayato's release date in Genshin Impact leaked (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aakrit
ANALYST
Modified Jan 23, 2022 03:23 PM IST
Feature

Now that Yae Miko is confirmed for Genshin Impact version 2.5, fans are excited to learn more about Ayato. Despite having no information about his playstyle, face, or personality, the community has sky-scraping expectations from the character.

Leakers have naturally played a huge role in increasing the hype surrounding Ayato. Time and again, they tease minor details about his release in Genshin Impact.

Ayato will be available in Genshin Impact with the 2.6 update

Prominent leaker Lumie recently claimed Ayato's release would be in the first phase of the 2.6 update.

A little 🐦 told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that leakers have associated Ayato with the 2.6 patch. Credible names like Uncle Dumb Dumb confirmed Yae Miko for 2.5 and Ayato for 2.6 a few months ago.

Please note that Ayato has been confirmed for 2.6 since late November, courtesy of Uncle Dumb Dumb.It is nice to see the prediction confirmed by other sources as 2.6 draws near, but let's give credit where credit is due. twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos…

Lastly, Ubatcha recently posted a 'questionable' leak that Ayato (five-star) and Heizou (four-star) will be available in the first half of the 2.6 update.

// Genshin leaks[2.5/2.6] banners confirmed by Ubacha#Kazuha #RaidenShogun #Ayato #Heizou https://t.co/86OFa2BgQI

With so many credible leakers giving similar hints, it is safe to assume that Ayato will be released in Genshin Impact 2.6. His official face reveals it will be a massive event, and it might set a benchmark for other upcoming characters.

Ayato's estimated release date

If the previous leaks are true, Ayato will be available as soon as the 2.6 update rolls out. Based on the game's 21-day banner cycle and 42-day update cycle, his banner should go live on March 30-31, 2022.

The 2.6 beta testing will begin soon, and a plethora of fans worldwide are eager to see if their favorite character is arriving in the patch or not.

THE 2.6 BETA APPLICATION HAS OFFICIALLY CLOSED! BETA SHOULD BE STARTING IN A FEW WEEKS SO EVERYONE BE READY FOR AYATO LEAKS ~

Leaks and rumors suggest that Ayato will be a five-star Hydro character. He will fulfill the role of a sub-DPS and his preferred weapon during combat will be a sword. However, readers must take such rumors with a grain of salt.

As of now, many players are equally concerned about Yae Miko, who will be released in the 2.5 update. The five-star Electro character's initial performance in the beta was claimed to be underwhelming, following which the developers made many changes to her kit.

Edited by Srijan Sen
