Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal new artifact set and Ayato’s abilities 

Genshin Impact 2.6 beta will launch in a week with all the new content that the developers have been working on. Recently, some leaks have revealed a new HP-based artifact set being introduced in patch 2.6 along with Kamisato Ayato’s abilities.

Players should take these leaks with a grain of salt as they are yet to be confirmed officially and are subject to change. Here is everything recently revealed about the new artifact set and abilities of Kamisato Ayato.

O-E @OE69911976 Is anyone gonna leak 2.6 genshin beta? Because I wanna.. test it Is anyone gonna leak 2.6 genshin beta? Because I wanna.. test it https://t.co/FVA7o8BsBL

Genshin Impact 2.6 new artifact set and Ayato’s abilities revealed

Genshin Impact 2.6 new artifact set and Ayato’s abilities revealed (Image via Genshin Impact)

According to leaker TZ, the new artifact set is based on normal attacks and can be the new alternative for DPS characters that deal heavy damage from their normal attacks. Many players are already calling this new artifact Xiao’s best artifact set because of its set bonus.

Nebiros - (Genshin Leaks + Lore) @LuxArchon Via Ubatcha on WFP, a /potential/ description for the new artifact set. Very questionable and subject to change, but this setup definitely would match the idea of a Xiao artifact. Via Ubatcha on WFP, a /potential/ description for the new artifact set. Very questionable and subject to change, but this setup definitely would match the idea of a Xiao artifact. https://t.co/S4krsUWR5t

The new artifact set has the following set bonus:

2-piece set: ATK + 18%

4-piece set: After releasing an elemental burst, ATK + 8%, and ATK +10% every time HP is lost, up to four stacks, for the next 16 seconds. Buff is removed once the character leaves the field.

There is no doubt Xiao mains will be very happy with this set granting 66% ATK buff during the elemental burst. Players can also use this new artifact as an alternative set on Hu Tao as well.

Aside from this, Kamisato Ayato’s abilities have also been revealed by one of the leakers Ubatcha. The following tweet explains his elemental skills and elemental burst:

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Ayato's E has hydro infusion and increases his ATK Range and AoE

Ayato's Q creates an area which does dmg, all members standing within that area will have ATK speed increased



He may have extra details missing here so wait for the beta for the full details [Questionable]Ayato's E has hydro infusion and increases his ATK Range and AoEAyato's Q creates an area which does dmg, all members standing within that area will have ATK speed increasedHe may have extra details missing here so wait for the beta for the full details

According to the leaks, Kamisato Ayato’s elemental skill has hydro infusion and increases his ATK Range and AoE. His elemental burst creates an area that does damage, and all party members standing within that area will have ATK speed increased.

A now-deleted Reddit post revealed more about Kamisato Ayato, suggesting he would be very useful in double DPS team comps with Yoimiya. The post reveals that one of Kamisato Ayato’s mechanics will require a teammate’s normal attack to trigger.

Players can expect to see more 2.6 leaks from February 18 with the beginning of 2.6 betas. It is also important to note that all the information in this article is yet to be confirmed officially and is subject to change, so players should not take these leaks too seriously.

