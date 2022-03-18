Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream codes: Redeem to get 300 Primogems instantly

Genshin Impact's 2.6 livestream on March 18, 2022 is set to provide players with three redeem codes. This is a common practice that takes place every month and provides players with 300 Primogems.

Apart from these Primogems, players will also get Mora, experience books, and weapon enhacement materials. Players can redeem the codes in-game or from the website as well.

Either way, it is crucial to remember that the codes need to be redeemed within 24 hours of their release. This is because they are limited-time codes and become invalid after the above-mentioned time period.

Redeem codes from Genshin Impact livestream (March 18)

The redeem codes from the March 18, 2022 livestream are as follows:

1.Code 1: AB7CKBVQULE5 (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

2.Code 2: 3TPUKSV8C5X9 (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit)

3.Code 3: UT7C2TD8C5ZD (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)

Genshin Impact's 2.6 update will introduce long-awaited hydro DPS user Kamisato Ayato to the game. He is the first proper DPS within this category, considering Childe is more of an enabler than a damage dealer in most cases, and as such, there is significant hype around Ayato.

Apart from that, two highly awaited characters, namely Ayaka and Venti, are going to get reruns as well. So players are going to need all the Primogems that they can find.

Most free-to-play players might have run out of a few wishes while trying to pull for Raiden Shogun, so these rewards will help players gain a little bit of push towards either Ayato, Ayaka or Venti.

These codes will lose their validity within a day, so it is important to take advantage of the opportunity as quickly as possible.

As of now, there is not a lot of information on Ayato and his abilities. However, there is no doubt that Ayaka is arguably one of the most powerful DPS characters available to players. In fact, the arrival of Shenhe has made her even stronger than she ever has been.

Venti is not that viable anymore since the release of Kazuha. However, he can still be useful from time to time as crowd control is something that comes in handy within the spiral abyss.

