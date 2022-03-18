Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream countdown, Twitch link, and YouTube preview time

The Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream is just a few hours away, and fans can view it either on Twitch or YouTube. Two different platforms are provided to Travelers worldwide to choose where and when to watch it from.

The Twitch livestream will start earlier than YouTube. However, the content previewed is the same, so players don't have to watch both of them. The time announcement may give fans a headache to convert them into their timezone.

Here is the countdown for the 2.6 livestreams and the links to watch the special program.

Genshin Impact 2.6 special program countdown

The 2.6 livestream will be broadcast by Genshin Impact in a few hours on March 18 at 8.00 am (UTC-4). The time mentioned here is for the official Twitch channel.

Since fans might make a mistake when converting the time into their timezone, they can refer to the countdown below to check the remaining time before the live stream starts.

Readers must remember that the YouTube broadcast for the 2.6 livestream will start a bit later than the Twitch channel. The developer will broadcast the special program on the official YouTube channel on March 18 at 12.00 pm (UTC-4).

Since there is a four-hour difference from the Twitch preview, it might be confusing for gamers to differentiate them. Check out the countdown below to see the exact time for the YouTube livestream.

Where to watch 2.6 livestream

1) Twitch channel

The official Genshin Impact Twitch channel (Image via genshinimpactofficial/Twitch)

Fans can click on the link below to open the Twitch channel. Conveniently, they don't need to create an account to view the live stream.

https://www.twitch.tv/genshinimpactofficial

The preview image will automatically change a few minutes before the livestream starts.

2) YouTube channel

The official Genshin Impact YouTube channel (Image via GenshinImpactYouTube)

Below is the direct link to open Genshin Impact's YouTube channel. Remember that the livestream will start four hours after the Twitch channel. If fans are busy during the first special program preview on Twitch, they can watch the following preview on the YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact

During the 2.6 special program, the developer will release three new redeem codes for viewers as a reward. Players can claim Primogems from the code via in-game or the game's official website.

Note that the redeem codes have an expiration date, so fans need to claim them as soon as possible.

Edited by Ravi Iyer