Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream time for India (IST)

The Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream is coming with tons of content for fans to be excited about. The Special Program will give players a sneak peek of the upcoming new characters, quests, events, lore, etc.

The Special Program is scheduled to air on March 18 at 8 am (UTC-4). However, not all users reside in the UTC timezone, and they might miss the livestream easily if they are not aware of the timezone conversions.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



>>>



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)! >>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/HqphZnBqJ0

Genshin Impact: Starting time of 2.6 live stream for India (IST) time zone and more

The chibi models of the Kamisato siblings (Image via HoYoverse)

Indian users playing Genshin Impact on Asian servers can watch the 2.6 Special Program during the night at 8.30 pm on March 18. For users from different servers, they can follow the chart below to know when the live stream airs in their timezone:

For Asian players:

IST: 8.30 pm

BJT/CST: 11.00 pm

PHST: 11.00 pm

KST: 12.00 am

JST: 12.00 am

For European players:

GMT: 3.00 pm

WET: 3.00 pm

CET: 4.00 pm

For American players:

HAST: 2.00 am

AKST: 4.00 am

PST: 5.00 am

MST: 6.00 am

CST: 7.00 am

EST: 8.00 am

The converted times mentioned above are for the English version of the 2.6 livestream, which goes live on the game's official Twitch channel.

Genshin Impact: Watch the 2.6 livestream on official Twitch and other platforms

Players can watch the 2.6 Special Program live in different languages at their convenience. The live stream will be broadcast on:

Twitch (English)

YouTube (Korean)

Bilibili (Chinese)

Those who will miss the English version of the Special Program can watch it on YouTube after the live stream ends. The official channel will upload the English version fours after the Twitch livestream ends.

The livestream will also disclose three temporary redeem codes that gamers can claim as soon as possible. The codes will expire within 24 hours of their release and can be claimed through Genshin Impact's official website and in-game settings.

Each code will reward users with 300 free Primogems, so they should not miss the livestream.

Edited by Ravi Iyer