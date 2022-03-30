Genshin Impact 2.6 maintenance and update time in UTC+8 to EST time zone

Genshin Impact 2.6 is only a few hours away from going live as fans stay put in anticipation of the new update. Hoyoverse is scheduled to release a new area called "Chasm" alongside Ayato Kamisato with this version. However, like many major updates in Genshin, this one too needs to undergo maintenance before going live.

On March 30, the maintenance for 2.6 will begin at 6:00 EST (UTC +8). Typically, everyone can expect this to go on for about 5 hours, as the official servers will come up alongside the main update and new locations.

The following article will break down the time zones for all major regions. The piece will also mention what time players can expect Genshin Impact servers to come back up.

Version 2.6 maintenance timings of Genshin Impact for all major time zones

With version 2.6, Hoyoverse is adding many things to the mix, as the pre-load size was counted at approximately around 5 to 6GB. In the event wish, Ayato Kamisato and Venti will be the featured rate of up to 5 stars alongside their signature weapons.

In addition, "The Chasm" will be available in Liyue, where everyone above Adventure Rank 28 can start the quest related to the new area. The new Genshin Impact location is scheduled to have two major areas, one being underground and the other being the general surface.

In addition, there will also be a new domain for artifacts alongside numerous treasure chests. Other events in Genshin Impact 2.6 include Hues of the Violet Garden, Moon and the Stars Inscribe, Theater Mechanicus, Clash of Lone Blades, and The Floral Courtyard.

Typically, to ensure all players get the best experience in the update, maintenance will be held with a scheduled downtime before the servers go live. Here are all the times for maintenance when it comes to all major regions:

China: 6.00 am to 11.00 am.

India: 3.30 am to 8.30 am.

UK: 11.00 pm (on Tuesday) to 4.00 am (on Wednesday).

Australia: 9.00 am to 2.00 pm

Players can either pre-install the files right now via the launcher or wait until the version goes live and download it manually. Typically, everyone will get a compensation of 600 Primogems, regardless of the time taken for the maintenance. The minimum requirement to redeem this is AR 5.

