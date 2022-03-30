Genshin Impact 2.6 patch server downtime and update release time for all regions

Genshin Impact is getting its latest 2.6 patch with a new character, Kamisato Ayato. Accompanying the entire update are new events and questlines that can keep players engaged until the next patch comes along.

Alongside these features, the title will also observe the addition of a new area called The Chasm, mentioned in the game lore multiple times.

When is Genshin Impact's 2.6 patch arriving?

According to official sources, Genshin Impact's 2.6 update comes on March 30, and the arrival will be marked by a maintenance downtime, which is varied for all regions:

Indian subcontinent: 11.30 am IST, Wednesday

11.30 am IST, Wednesday Japan: 3.00 pm JST, Wednesday

3.00 pm JST, Wednesday London: 6 am GMT, Wednesday

6 am GMT, Wednesday Americas: 11.00 pm PT, Tuesday

As for how long the servers will be inactive, the developers have officially mentioned an expected time to give fans an estimate. According to them, the servers might go down for five hours and successfully implement all the new additions made.

Since users will not be able to access the game for quite some time, the developers have decided to giveaway 600 Primogems at a minimum as compensation. Furthermore, this amount might increase over time in case more time is taken to update the game.

The update will also arrive with unique banners for Venti and Ayaka, and gamers can expect to get them in reruns. The latest primary set of banners will be coming on March 30, and more can be seen in the second stage, which starts on April 20.

So whoever wants to benefit from all the Primogems they might receive later and utilize them to get summons of their choice should act soon. This is something truly beneficial for avid fans of the game, and that is hard to miss out on an update at this scale that has had a lot of attention.

Edited by Ravi Iyer