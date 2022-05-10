Genshin Impact 2.6 Redeem code for 50 Primogems: How to generate and claim redemption codes

Fans will be delighted to learn that Genshin Impact and Alienware have announced a huge collaboration, and players will be getting free primogems through redeem codes.

Primogems are the most important in-game currency for players since they allow players to get new characters and weapons. Unless players diligently do their daily commissions and events, there are very few ways to get primogems without spending real currency.

ALIENWARE @Alienware



📸: If you could portal into any game for ONE DAY, where are you going? #MultiverseOfMadness 📸: @digitalanim4l If you could portal into any game for ONE DAY, where are you going? #MultiverseOfMadness📸: @digitalanim4l https://t.co/bR6GQ2rKIp

With this collaboration, Dell has started a special offer where a limited number of keys are distributed to players who have to follow simple steps to generate a redeem code.

Free Genshin Impact key for 50 Primogems with Alienware giveaway

As part of the Alienware and Genshin Impact, players can now generate a random key to get free primogems via a special offer. The random key can be claimed through the in-game settings or the official redemption website.

Algosr @Algosr1 Check out this Genshin Impact 50 Primogems (v2.6) Key Giveaway on Alienware Arena! alienwarearena.com/ucf/show/21626… Check out this Genshin Impact 50 Primogems (v2.6) Key Giveaway on Alienware Arena! alienwarearena.com/ucf/show/21626…

Follow these simple instructions to generate your random key:

Visit the Alienware website

Create an account or login into your existing account

Visit the giveaway page here

Click on the "Get Key" button

After clicking on the "Get Key" option, the Alienware website will generate a random key displayed in the top right corner of the website. Players can use this key to redeem their free primogems.

Alienware is giving away keys after collaborating with Genshin Impact (Image via Alienware)

Successfully claiming the key will grant 50 primogems to players for free. Keep in mind that players can claim a limited number of keys. The key giveaway started alongside the official announcement about the delay of patch 2.7. Hence, it is safe to assume that the giveaway will last until the end of patch 2.6.

How to redeem the Alienware Unique Key to claim free primogems?

There are two ways to redeem keys and codes to receive free primogems:

In-game settings

To redeem the Alienware key through the in-game settings, press ESC to open the Paimon's Menu or click on the Paimon icon located in the top left corner of the screen.

Go to settings and click on Accounts. Paste or type the Alienware key in the Redeem Now option to claim the rewards.

Official redemption site

Visit Genshin Impact's official redemption website genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift. Players will need to add their server, and the website will automatically search for your account details.

After following the verification process, players can finally type or paste the Alienware key and select the "Redeem" button to receive their free Primogems.

