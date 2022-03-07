Genshin Impact 2.6 update: Expected release date and time for all regions

The hype for Genshin Impact version 2.6 is off the charts. Not only will Ayato be brought in as a playable five-star Hydro character, but a new region called The Chasm will also be released.

Both The Chasm and Ayato were famous among players for a long time. The former is a bizarre region that was mentioned in the storyline quite early, and the latter is Ayaka's older brother from Inazuma.

Here's the release date and time for Genshin Impact version 2.6 for all regions worldwide.

Genshin Impact version 2.6 estimated release date and time for Asia, Europe, and America servers

Genshin Impact version 2.5 that introduced Yae Miko was released on February 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM (GMT+8). The game has a fixed 21-day cycle for banners and a 42-day cycle for updates that can help in estimating the release date and time for patch 2.6.

The next major update to the game should be released on March 29, 2022. Updates usually arrive at the same time, and a four to five hour server maintenance precedes it.

The release date and time of patch 2.6 for other regions of the world are expected to be:

Pacific Time - 8:00 PM on March 28, 2022

- 8:00 PM on March 28, 2022 China - 11:00 AM on March 29, 2022

- 11:00 AM on March 29, 2022 London , UK - 4:00 AM on March 29, 2022

, - 4:00 AM on March 29, 2022 New York, USA - 11:00 PM on March 28, 2022

- 11:00 PM on March 28, 2022 Philippines and Singapore - 11:00 AM on March 29, 2022

- 11:00 AM on March 29, 2022 IST- 8:30 AM on March 29, 2022

It is important to reiterate that the server maintenance begins almost five hours prior to the aforementioned times. Players are recommended to complete events, domains, quests, and other in-game tasks accordingly.

What can players expect from Genshin Impact version 2.6?

The 2.6 beta testing and leaks have revealed a lot about the upcoming update. Alongside The Chasm and Ayato, players will be able to enjoy:

Two rerun banners that will most likely feature Yoimiya, Ayaka, or Venti.

Irodori festival for Inazuma and the return of Windblume festival in Mondstadt

Yelan, Kazuha, Venti, and Qiqi in quests.

New weapon for Ayato.

New enemies.

New artifact sets tailor-made for Xiao and Ayato.

All in all, the next major update for miHoYo's action RPG should be a massive success if everything goes as planned. As of now, version 2.5 is live, and its second phase will soon arrive with new events and rerun banners for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi.

