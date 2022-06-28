Genshin Impact 2.8 release date and banner order: Everything we know so far

Genshin Impact patch 2.8 is set for release in only two weeks' time. This is also the final patch before Sumeru releases within the game.

Hence, in this article, all the information that is known so far regarding patch 2.8, including its release date and banners, has been provided in detail. It is essential to note that everything provided here is solely based on information from trusted leakers within the community.

Lumie @lumie_lumie [2.8]

Klee and Kazuha first half w/ Lost Prayer + Freedom Sworn [2.8]Klee and Kazuha first half w/ Lost Prayer + Freedom Sworn

Thus, fans should wait for the official confirmation from Hoyoverse before getting overly hyped. Nevertheless, there are rumors and leaks that one highly anticipated character will finally return to the game once more, alongside two other fan-favorite units.

Hence, it is understandable if fans are unable to hold their excitement.

Kazuha is expected to return with Genshin Impact patch 2.8, which is set for July 13 release

The first important piece of information is that Genshin Impact patch 2.8 is expected to be released on July 13, 2022. This is based on the 6-week schedule cycle within the game when it comes to patch releases.

As of now, there is no news regarding any delay. Therefore, it is safe to assume that the current 2.7 patch will come to an end on July 12, 2022. As soon as the current patch ends, there will be maintenance, and patch 2.8 will be released on the official servers.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains

2.7 is about 6 weeks

2.8 is scheduled to be updated on July 13, 2022



#原神 #Genshin 2.7 maintenance will start on May 312.7 is about 6 weeks2.8 is scheduled to be updated on July 13, 2022 2.7 maintenance will start on May 312.7 is about 6 weeks2.8 is scheduled to be updated on July 13, 2022#原神 #Genshin

Coming to the banners, as always, there will be two phases with patch 2.8 as well, where the first half and second half will run for three weeks. While the banners have not been confirmed as of yet by Hoyoverse, trusted leakers are quite confident about the characters who are set to be released.

Expected character banner with Genshin Impact patch 2.8

The characters who are expected to come out along with patch 2.8 are as follows:

First Half

Kazuha and Heizou

Klee and Heizou

Second Half

Yoimiya

Thus, it is safe to say that 2.8 will be massive as Kazuha is arguably one of the best characters in the entire game. However, he received his first banner back during patch 1.6, which was released before Inazuma. Unfortunately, many players skipped him back then as they misjudged his ability and termed him Venti 2.0.

Eventually, players realized he was anything but Venti. Instead, he is a much more powerful unit who could make even the worst teams in the game perform marvelously.

Apart from that, Heizou is a brand new 4-star anemo catalyst user. He has been quite highly anticipated for a while. Thus, considering that he will be part of Kazuha's banner is something that will excite the fans.

Expected weapon banner for Genshin Impact patch 2.8

The expected weapon banners for patch 2.8 are as follows:

First Half

Freedom Sworn

Sacred Prayer to the Lost Winds

Second Half

Thundering Pulse

The weapon banner makes quite a lot of sense as well since Freedom Sworn is the best-in-slot weapon for Kazuha, and Thundering Pulse is the best-in-slot for Yoimiya. Obviously, Sacred Prayer to the Lost Winds is a very powerful catalyst and works quite well with Klee.

It is crucial to note that the second-half banner is still speculation (even by leakers), and fans should wait before any official information is available.

It is also important to mention that 2.8 is also supposed to be the final Genshin Impact update that focuses on Inazuma. This has been more or less confirmed by several leakers that after this patch, 3.0 will be released, which will be the introduction of Sumeru to the game.

