Genshin Impact 3.0 update: Sumeru release time and maintenance details

Genshin Impact's 3.0 update will launch Sumeru region and tons of other content at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022. Before the global launch, the developers have also scheduled a maintenance update at 6:00 am (UTC+8) on the same day, which will last for five hours.

During maintenance, players will not be able to access their accounts but will be compensated with free Primogems for the inconvenience. The pre-installation feature is also up that allows them to download the upcoming game files before the version update.

This allows for faster update times when the latest patch will launch, allowing players to access the new content quickly.

Genshin Impact's 3.0 Sumeru update set to release in a few hours

The upcoming patch 3.0 update, also commonly referred to as the Sumeru update, has already received its official release date in the 3.0 Special Program. Fans who watched the 3.0 livestream must already know that the update will launch globally on August 24, 2022.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello, Travelers~ Version 3.0 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of wonderful events will be in this new Version update~



More Details:

hoyo.link/6f0zoBA6



#GenshinImpact Version 3.0 Events Preview - Phase I

The above tweet was also posted by Genshin Impact's official Twitter account that showcased the release time of the patch 3.0 update. Based on the official notice, the new patch 3.0 is scheduled to go live at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022. The upcoming banners were also shown in the tweet. Here is a quick rundown:

Phase I to feature Tighnari, Collei, Diona, and Fischl

Phase II to feature Zhongli, Dori, Diona, and Fischl

Weapon Banner to feature 5-stars such as Hunter's Path and Vortex Vanquisher

Favonius Sword, Favonius Codex, Favonius Lance, The Bell, The Stringless will also appear on weapon banner.

Tighnari, Collei, and Dori are new characters from Sumeru who will debut in patch 3.0 banners. Fans interested in learning more about the content coming to Genshin Impact 3.0 can click on the link attached in the tweet above. The link will redirect them to a HoYoLAB page where they will find additional details about upcoming limited events and more.

3.0 update's maintenance details and compensation

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Update Schedule〓

Update maintenance begins on 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View the full notice here >>>

hoyo.link/d90qoBA6



#GenshinImpact "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings" Version 3.0 Update Maintenance Preview

Genshin Impact will go under maintenance before the global launch of the Sumeru update. Officials have also shared details about in the tweet attached above. Based on it, the 3.0 update maintenance is scheduled to start at 6:00 am (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, the servers will completely shutdown until the update maintenance is over. The maintenance will last around five hours, as per the official notice, but can be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

Once the maintenance is complete, the servers will go online and the new patch will be rolled out globally. Meanwhile, players will also receive 300 Primogems as a form of compensation (60 Primogems per hour).

The compensation will be sent directly to the players' in-game mailbox where they can claim it at their convenience. It should be kept in mind that these rewards will expire if not claimed within 30 days.

