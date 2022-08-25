Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks: Cyno's gameplay reveals Elemental skill, Burst and abilities

With the release of the Sumeru update, Genshin Impact has already started the public beta for patch 3.1. Through the public beta, reliable sources have leaked gameplay footage of Cyno.

The leaked gameplay reveals the following aspects of the character:

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

Cyno's idle animation has also been showcased, which is a pretty neat addition as well. After watching the leaked footage, many in the Genshin Impact community are now referring to Cyno as the upcoming 5-star Razor in the patch 3.1 update. Although previous leaks have already revealed a rough translation of his kit, visual representations of the same gives fans a better idea of what to expect.

Here is everything players need to know about the leaked Cyno gameplay footage in the 3.1 public beta.

Genshin Impact 3.1 beta shows leaked gameplay footage of Cyno's abilities

Cyno's Elemental Burst animation (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact has launched their latest patch 3.0 update and Sumeru can be officially explored by the players in-game. The new Sumeru region brings tons of new territories that players can explore to find more mysteries and puzzles to solve for free Primogems and other exciting rewards.

Meanwhile, story quests and event banners will introduce new characters from Sumeru. The current 3.0 banners feature Tighnari, Collei, and Dori, whereas the upcoming patch 3.1 update will feature Cyno along with other new Sumeru characters. This was also confirmed by reliable sources who have leaked gameplay footage retrieved from the 3.1 public beta.

No Notes for this one, need to read the actual kit, just enjoy wolverine.



HQ Link: [3.1 Beta] Cyno Animations ShowcaseNo Notes for this one, need to read the actual kit, just enjoy wolverine.HQ Link: streamable.com/flxl7q [3.1 Beta] Cyno Animations ShowcaseNo Notes for this one, need to read the actual kit, just enjoy wolverine.HQ Link: streamable.com/flxl7q https://t.co/Py7e6q8rSL

The tweet above shares leaked gameplay footage of Cyno where players can have their first look at Cyno's Elemental Skills and Burst animation. His kit has already been roughly translated and revealed in previous leaks, but this is the first time players get to see his animation in the public beta.

Normal attacks & charge attacks

Based on the leaked gameplay, Cyno seems to have four combo patterns for his normal attack animations. During the normal attacks, he mostly swings around the polearm around him. This doesn't apply to his second normal attack where he smashes the polearm on the ground.

As for his charge attacks, there is no special animation design for Cyno's charged attacks. During his charge attack, Cyno does the standard charge attack animation with him diving forward and rotating rapidly.

Elemental Skills

When using E outside of his ult, Cyno will generate 2 particles with a 50% chance of a third particle



When using E during his ult, Cyno will generate 1 particle with a 33% chance of a second particle



Vid is Lv.1 and C0



streamable.com/8d6coe [3.1 Beta] Cyno Particle GenWhen using E outside of his ult, Cyno will generate 2 particles with a 50% chance of a third particleWhen using E during his ult, Cyno will generate 1 particle with a 33% chance of a second particleVid is Lv.1 and C0 [3.1 Beta] Cyno Particle GenWhen using E outside of his ult, Cyno will generate 2 particles with a 50% chance of a third particleWhen using E during his ult, Cyno will generate 1 particle with a 33% chance of a second particleVid is Lv.1 and C0streamable.com/8d6coe https://t.co/H0LK8ggWfv

When Cyno casts his Elemental Skill in the leaked gameplay footage, he can be seen jumping in the air and plunging forward with his sword. During the execution of this skill, Cyno will deal Electro damage to the affected enemies. One can also use the skill to cover distances while dealing damage.

Based on previous leaks, Cyno has the shortest cooldown of all Elemental Skills in Genshin Impact. With only a three second cooldown, Cyno can integrate the Elemental Skill into his Burst and Normal Attacks.

Elemental Burst

Cyno has some of the best looking Elemental Burst animations in Genshin Impact. When Burst is cast, Cyno will infuse his hands with Electro claws. All types of damage will deal AoE Electro damage to enemies in his Normal, Charge, and Elemental Skill.

The Elemental Burst also seems to provide Cyno with more range and allows him to deal damage to multiple enemies.

