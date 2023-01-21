Genshin Impact 3.4: All 7 chess pieces activation device locations

Genshin Impact 3.4 released a bunch of World Quests in the new Sumeru region, the Desert of Hadramaveth. One of these quests is called the Apocalypse Lost. It involves finding five Chess Pieces and placing them on glowing platforms of the chessboard in Safhe Shatranj.

This will summon five new chess pieces that can later be used for teleporting to the ruins of the Desert of Hadramaveth. To activate them, you must find chess pieces activation devices and install them in the structures. Doing so will spawn seven Remarkable Chests and a Genshin Impact Achievement.

Find seven Chess Piece Activation Devices to enable teleportation to ruins in Genshin Impact

Locations of all seven Chess Pieces Activation Devices (Image via HoYoverse)

Before you start, note that you must first complete the Apocalypse Lost series. This quest can only be triggered after finishing the two other Genshin Impact World Quests - The Dirge of Bilqis and The Fallen Falcon.

There are seven Chess Pieces Activation Devices in total, and their locations are marked on the map above.

1) Village Chief's house, Aaru Village

First activation device (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in Aaru Village. The first activation device is located right in front of the village chief's house.

Please note that once you get closer to the device, it will move away from you, so you will have to follow it until you can interact with it.

2) Ruins of Khaj-Nisut

Second Third activation device (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, you can teleport to Khaj-Nisut. From there, head east and use the four-leaf sigil to get to the ruins. The activation device will be in front of the ruin's entrance.

3) Khemenu Temple

Third activation device (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, teleport to the waypoint in Khemenu Temple and go to your left. Move along the path, and it will lead you to a corridor where the activation device is.

4) Entrance of The Mausoleum of King Deshret

Fourth activation device (Image via HoYoverse)

After obtaining the third activation device, teleport to the entrance of The Mausoleum of King Deshret. From there, turn around and go down the stairs.

The fourth activation device will be right at the entrance and will move towards the Khemenu Temple when you get close to it.

5) Opet Hall, below The Mausoleum of King Deshret

Fifth activation device (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the underground waypoint located north of The Mausoleum of King Deshret. From there, use the four-leaf sigils to get to the stairs and climb them. Head inside the Opet Hall to get the activation device.

6) Mt. Damavand

Sixth activation device (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Mt. Damavand, and you can find the activation device right next to the waypoint.

7) Safhe Shatranj

Seventh activation device (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final activation device. Teleport to the waypoint east of Safhe Shatranj and head west. You can find the device on the entrance stairs of the Gurabad Ruins, right above the chess board.

You can also refer to the Genshin Impact Interactive Map to travel faster.

Install the Activation Devices to get seven Remarkable Chests and a Genshin Impact achievement

Install the Chess Piece Activation Device (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have obtained all seven activation devices, go back to the chessboard in Safhe Shatranj, and you will see a shining light on each chess piece on the board. Get close to them and install the devices.

Doing so will spawn seven Remarkable Chests worth 35 Primogems and furniture blueprints. It will also give you a new Genshin Impact achievement - La Luna Rossa.

After installing all the devices, you can interact with each of the pieces to trigger them. This will teleport you to where you found the activation device.

The chessboard has now essentially become a teleportation device capable of sending you to different parts and ruins of the desert in Genshin Impact.

Poll : 0 votes