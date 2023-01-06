Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream link and time (UTC-5 to other time zones)

Travelers seeking to tune into the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream as it airs should know what 7 am (UTC-5) translates to in their time zone. After all, most players don't live in that region. That's why this article will simplify things for them.

The links provided here come from the official Genshin Impact Twitter account, which will take readers to Twitch or YouTube based on the link they use. Anybody excited about this forthcoming Special Program should appreciate the convenient list of time zones in the following section of this article.

Note: This guide will cover the Twitch times first and then the YouTube ones.

Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream: Various time zones equivalent to UTC-5

Genshin Impact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 1/6/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!



>>>



The Twitch link for the Version 3.4 Special Program will air on 1/6/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5).

The Twitch link can be seen in the above Twitter post. GenshinImpactOfficial is the name of that Twitch account, so players should be able to find it quite easily. This Special Program will air on Twitch first before launching on YouTube later in the day.

Travelers already know that the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream is due to air at 7 am (UTC-5). However, some players might want to convert that time into something more relevant to their time zone.

7 am (UTC-5) is equal to the following time zones:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 2 am

2 am Alaska Standard Time: 3 am

3 am Pacific Standard Time: 4 am

4 am Mountain Standard Time: 5 am

5 am Central Standard Time: 6 am

6 am Eastern Standard Time: 7 am

7 am Western European Time: 12 pm

12 pm Central European Time: 1 pm

1 pm Eastern European Time: 2 pm

2 pm India Standard Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm Australian Western Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm China Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Australian Central Western Standard Time: 8:45 pm

8:45 pm Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Korea Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Australian Central Time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 11 pm

11 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 1 am

Do note that the New Zealand time takes place on January 7, 2023, whereas everything before it occurs on January 6, 2023. Other than that, it should be apparent that Eastern Standard Time and UTC-5 are the same time zones.

Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream YouTube times

Genshin Impact



>>>



Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there!



The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 1/6/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-5)

The YouTube broadcast of the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream has been confirmed to air an hour later. Its associated link is also provided in the above tweet. While the Twitch video won't stay up after the broadcast, the YouTube one will, meaning that some Travelers will prefer to watch the Special Program a bit later.

8 am (UTC-5) is equal to the following time zones:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 3 am

3 am Alaska Standard Time: 4 am

4 am Pacific Standard Time: 5 am

5 am Mountain Standard Time: 6 am

6 am Central Standard Time: 7 am

7 am Eastern Standard Time: 8 am

8 am Western European Time: 1 pm

1 pm Central European Time: 2 pm

2 pm Eastern European Time: 3 pm

3 pm India Standard Time: 6:30 pm

6:30 pm Australian Western Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm China Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Australian Central Western Standard Time: 9:45 pm

9:45 pm Japanese Standard Time: 10 pm

10 pm Korea Standard Time: 10 pm

10 pm Australian Central Time: 11:30 pm

11:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 12 am

12 am New Zealand Daylight Time: 2 am

Hopefully, Travelers will know when to tune in to the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream.

