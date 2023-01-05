Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream time for US, Asia, and other timezones

HoYoverse has finally announced the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream, which will air at 7 am (UTC-5) on January 6, 2023. This is good news for most Travelers, although many players will be unaware of what that time translates to in their respective time zones.

Thus, this guide contains time zones for the following regions:

US

Europe

Asia

Oceania

These time zones will have a time equivalent to 7 am (UTC-5). Remember that the aforementioned time is for the Twitch broadcast, as the one on YouTube occurs an hour later.

Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream time for most time zones (US, Europe, Asia, Oceania)

Alhaitham and Yaoyao are expected to be featured in this Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Let’s start off with the American time zones equivalent to the Genshin Impact 3.4 live stream start time of 7 am (UTC-5):

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 2 am

2 am Alaska Standard Time: 3 am

3 am Pacific Standard Time: 4 am

4 am Mountain Standard Time: 5 am

5 am Central Standard Time: 6 am

6 am Eastern Standard Time: 7 am

Listed below are the European times:

Western European Time: 12 pm

12 pm Central European Time: 1 pm

1 pm Eastern European Time: 2 pm

Meanwhile, for travelers in Asia, the respective time is mentioned below:

India Standard Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm China Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Korea Standard Time: 9 pm

Below are Oceania's timings:

Australian Western Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Australian Central Western Standard Time: 8:45 pm

8:45 pm Australian Central Time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 11 pm

11 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 1 am

Special program information

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 1/6/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!



>>>



The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 1/6/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

The above Tweet is from the official Genshin Impact Twitter account. It details everything Travelers need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream, which will occur at 7 am (UTC-5) on January 6, 2023, and will air on Twitch. Players should know that the Tweet displays the date in a year/month/day format.

The next version update is called The Exquisite Night Chimes. Unlike other teasers for past Special Programs, the promotional image doesn't reveal any characters.

The Tweet contains a hyperlink to the official Twitch account. Videos aren't saved on that channel, so users unable to watch Genshin Impact 3.4 when it airs should wait until it is uploaded to YouTube.

YouTube time for Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



>>>



Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there!



The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 1/6/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-5)

The YouTube broadcast for the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream only begins an hour later than that on Twitch. Here is a list of the timings:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 3 am

3 am Alaska Standard Time: 4 am

4 am Pacific Standard Time: 5 am

5 am Mountain Standard Time: 6 am

6 am Central Standard Time: 7 am

7 am Eastern Standard Time: 8 am

8 am Western European Time: 1 pm

1 pm Central European Time: 2 pm

2 pm Eastern European Time: 3 pm

3 pm India Standard Time: 6:30 pm

6:30 pm China Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Japanese Standard Time: 10 pm

10 pm Korea Standard Time: 10 pm

10 pm Australian Western Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Australian Central Western Standard Time: 9:45 pm

9:45 pm Australian Central Time: 11:30 pm

11:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 12 am

12 am New Zealand Daylight Time: 2 am

The YouTube broadcast of the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream should remain after it airs, so fans can watch it any time it takes place.

