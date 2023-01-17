Version 3.4 is set to hit Genshin Impact's servers in a few hours. Players have a lot to look forward to with the Lantern Rite, interesting content, and several exciting additions scheduled with the release of two new characters.

As usual, HoYoverse will be holding its server maintenance for a specific duration before the update goes live. Players won't be able to log in to the game during the maintenance period, but they will be allowed access once it's over. Version 3.4 will go live on all the servers at the same time.

Genshin Impact 3.4 update to go live soon on all servers

The countdown for the release of Genshin Impact 3.4 has been added below.

This timer is for 11 am (UTC+8) on January 18, 2023. All the servers in Genshin Impact will receive the update at the same time.

The patch release date and time for all major regions before v3.4 are as follows:

United States

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: January 17, 5:00 pm

Alaska Standard Time: January 17, 6:00 pm

Pacific Standard Time: January 17, 7:00 pm

Mountain Standard Time: January 17, 8:00 pm

Central Standard Time: January 17, 9:00 pm

Eastern Standard Time: January 17, 10:00 pm

Europe

Western European Time: January 18, 3:00 am

Central European Time: January 18, 4:00 am

Eastern European Time: January 18, 5:00 am

Asia

India Standard Time: January 18, 8:30 am

China Standard Time: January 18, 11:00 am

Philippine Standard Time: January 18, 11:00 am

Japanese Standard Time: January 18, 12:00 pm

Korea Standard Time: January 18, 12:00 pm

Oceania

Australian Western Standard Time: January 18, 11:00 am

Australian Central Western Standard Time: January 18, 11:45 am

Australian Central Time: January 18, 1:30 pm

Australian Eastern Time: January 18, 2:00 pm

New Zealand Daylight Time: January 18, 4:00 pm

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

The event wishes "Caution in Confidence", "Invitation to Mundane Life" and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.4 update on January 18!



#GenshinImpact #Alhaitham #Xiao Dear Travelers,The event wishes "Caution in Confidence", "Invitation to Mundane Life" and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.4 update on January 18! For more details, please see: hoyo.link/d0NrBBAd Dear Travelers,The event wishes "Caution in Confidence", "Invitation to Mundane Life" and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.4 update on January 18! For more details, please see: hoyo.link/d0NrBBAd#GenshinImpact #Alhaitham #Xiao https://t.co/7DjxaiImSD

Genshin Impact has also released official patch notes that highlight certain changes that will come to the game with the next update. Additionally, a few adjustments and optimizations will also be made.

The Trading Card Game feature that got introduced in Genshin Impact with the previous update has quickly gained popularity. In version 3.4, it is about to receive some nerfs as the developers have announced that a few cards will have their usage criteria changed.

The version will feature two phases, with the first featuring the new 5-star character, Alhaitham, and a rerun for Xiao, along with the new 4-star addition, Yaoyao. The second phase will feature the reruns of Hu Tao and Yelan.

The first phase of the weapon banner will have Xiao and Alhaitham's signature weapons - the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear and the new Light of Foliar Incision, respectively.

The second phase will feature the renowned Staff of Homa for Hu Tao and the bow Aqua Simulacra.

Other than the banners, players can expect a lot of exciting things in Genshin Impact 3.4 with the upcoming Lantern Rite, including a free Liyue 4-star character and the much-loved Interwined Fates.

A new area in the Sumeru desert will also be added, expanding the map of Genshin Impact. A new boss will also make its way to the game and players will be able to farm him for Alhaitham's ascension materials. Furthermore, fresh skins for Lisa and Ayaka will also be added for players to choose outfits from.

The update is available for pre-installation from the settings menu of the game.

