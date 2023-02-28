Genshin Impact 3.5 banners: Release time, 4-star characters and reruns

Genshin Impact is ready to launch version 3.5 and will go under maintenance on February 28, 2023. Recent announcements have showcased all the fresh new content and its timeline in Phase I.

Here is a quick rundown of all the banners in Phase I:

Dehya's debut banner

Cyno's rerun

New Epitome Invocation (weapon banner)

Based on the official announcements, Mika, a new 4-star, will debut in Phase II banners. These banners will primarily feature 5-star character reruns for Ayaka and Shenhe.

Recent leaks have already revealed the other two 4-stars that will appear on these 5-star banners. Here is everything players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.5 banners.

Genshin Impact officially reveals Dehya and Cyno's banner, 4-stars, and more

Genshin Impact is set to release the upcoming patch 3.5 update on March 1, 2023, at 11 AM (UTC+8). New event-wish banners and weapon banners will also drop during this time.

Phase I will feature Dehya's debut banner, Auric Blaze, in the new patch. Meanwhile, Cyno's first rerun banner, Twilight Arbiter, will share the banner pity with the 5-star Pyro Claymore user.

Apart from the banner pity, they will share the 4-stars with a boosted drop-rate in the Phase I banners. Officials have already revealed all the four-stars appearing on Dehya and Cyno's banner:

Bennett

Collei

Barbara

New weapon banner will feature Cyno and Dehya's signature weapons

Officials reveal upcoming 3.5 weapon banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Every new 5-star character gets their signature weapon, and Dehya is no different. The new upcoming weapon banner will feature Dehya and Cyno's signature weapon. Based on the official announcements, here are all the weapons that fans can obtain from this banner:

Beacon of the Reed Sea (Claymore)

Staff of the Scarlet Sands (Polearm)

The Alley Flash (Sword)

Alley Hunter (Bow)

Dragon's Bane (Polearm)

Eye of Perception (Catalyst)

Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore)

The Beacon of the Reed Sea is a new five-star Claymore and will be Flame-Mane's signature weapon. It is a crit-based weapon that provides 608 base ATK and 33.1% crit rate when fully ascended.

Who will be on Genshin Impact 3.5 Phase II banners?

In Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream, officials revealed that the Phase II banners will feature two 5-star character reruns. Here are the two 5-stars that will have their reruns in the second half:

Kamisato Ayaka

Shenhe

These 5-star characters have Cryo vision, but their roles in the party might vary slightly. Shenhe is a Cryo Support who can provide damage buffs from her Elemental Skill and deal damage while providing Cryo and Physical resistance shreds from her Elemental Burst. Kamisato Ayaka, on the other hand, is a straightforward DPS who does the majority of her damage with Elemental Burst. She has a very high damage multiplier on her burst, but it costs 80 energy.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.4 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos [Reliable]

3.5 First Half - Bennett/Collei/Barbara



From a leak which correctly predicted the 4-stars in the first half:

3.5 Second Half - Diona/Sucrose/Mika [Reliable]3.5 First Half - Bennett/Collei/BarbaraFrom a leak which correctly predicted the 4-stars in the first half:3.5 Second Half - Diona/Sucrose/Mika

Apart from Mika, Genshin Impact officials have not announced anything about the remaining 4-stars featured in the Phase II banners; however, reliable sources have revealed that to the community. Based on recent leaks, Diona and Sucrose will join Mika in these banners.

Poll : 0 votes