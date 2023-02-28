Genshin Impact 3.5 banners release time for the USA, SEA, India, and Europe time zones

Genshin Impact version update 3.5 is almost knocking on the door. Hence, fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for the update to be released so they can get their hands on the brand-new characters.

Therefore, the exact release time for the 3.5 banners in some major regions, namely the United States of America (USA), South East Asia (SEA), India, and Europe, have been listed in detail. The release time of the banners for Dehya and Cyno coincides with when the patch goes live.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



A lioness's mane and tail glare radiantly in the scorching light.

Pure gold and crimson sand shine alike in the sun's searing gaze.



>>



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Dehya Character Demo - "Dehya: Fiery Lioness" | Genshin ImpactA lioness's mane and tail glare radiantly in the scorching light.Pure gold and crimson sand shine alike in the sun's searing gaze.>> youtu.be/AKDz1h2871E Character Demo - "Dehya: Fiery Lioness" | Genshin ImpactA lioness's mane and tail glare radiantly in the scorching light.Pure gold and crimson sand shine alike in the sun's searing gaze.>>youtu.be/AKDz1h2871E#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Dehya

It is vital to mention that a brand new Archon Quest will also be released alongside the banners. This one will feature Dainsleif, one of the most vital characters in the game.

Full details regarding Genshin Impact 3.5 banner release dates for USA, SEA, India, and Europe time zones

Version update 3.5 for Genshin Impact will be released at 11 AM (UTC+8) on March 1. However, the release time for every region will vary because of the time zones.

Hence, the exact release times of the banners across the regions mentioned earlier are as follows:

United States of America (USA)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: February 28, 5:00 PM

February 28, 5:00 PM Alaska Standard Time: February 28, 6:00 PM

February 28, 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time: February 28, 7:00 PM

February 28, 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time: February 28, 8:00 PM

February 28, 8:00 PM Central Standard Time: February 28, 9:00 PM

February 28, 9:00 PM Eastern Standard Time: February 28, 10:00 PM

Europe

Western European Time: March 1, 3:00 AM

March 1, 3:00 AM Central European Time: March 1, 4:00 AM

March 1, 4:00 AM Eastern European Time: March 1, 5:00 AM

India

India Standard Time: March 1, 8:30 AM

South East Asia (SEA)

Philippine Standard Time: March 1, 11:00 AM

Rest of Asia

China Standard Time: March 1, 11:00 AM

March 1, 11:00 AM Japanese Standard Time: March 1, 12:00 PM

March 1, 12:00 PM Korea Standard Time: March 1, 12:00 PM

Thus, apart from the US, every other region will get the banners on March 1. It is also important to remember that these are the times that will be valid as long as the updates come out on time.

If there are delays, the banner release time will be pushed back. However, it rarely happens that a major update gets delayed due to extended maintenance.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello, Travelers~ Version 3.5 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of events will be in this new Version update~



>>



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse "Windblume's Breath" Version 3.5 Events Preview - Phase IHello, Travelers~ Version 3.5 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of events will be in this new Version update~>> hoyo.link/1aILCBAd "Windblume's Breath" Version 3.5 Events Preview - Phase IHello, Travelers~ Version 3.5 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of events will be in this new Version update~>>hoyo.link/1aILCBAd#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse https://t.co/wr9FBAQJN0

Genshin Impact update 3.5 banners and other details

Version update 3.5 will see the release of Dehya, a character that fans have been waiting for since the release of Sumeru. Apart from that, Cyno is also getting a banner, who has risen to priority in recent times.

There is a certain team with Nahida called Quickbloom that greatly benefits from Cyno's ultimate. Hence, players looking to run that team might be willing to get Cyno.

Lastly, a brand-new Archon Quest featuring Dainsleif that is coming out. Players will also get 22 free Intertwined Fates for all the Archon Quests completed in the game.

This will now be the norm, as completing any Archon Quest will grant an Intertwined Fate. There will also be several interesting events in version 3.5 that will reward Genshin Impact players with buckets full of Primogems.

Poll : 0 votes