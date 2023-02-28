Genshin Impact 3.5 download guide: Size and How to install the latest version

Genshin Impact 3.5 version update is only a few hours away from release. Therefore, players worldwide will be looking to pre-install the game to ensure that things become easy once the update is out.

Hence, the download size and a brief guide on pre-installing the game have been provided in this article. This is especially essential for newer players who have no idea how downloads work in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



A lioness's mane and tail glare radiantly in the scorching light.

Pure gold and crimson sand shine alike in the sun's searing gaze.



>>



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Dehya Character Demo - "Dehya: Fiery Lioness" | Genshin ImpactA lioness's mane and tail glare radiantly in the scorching light.Pure gold and crimson sand shine alike in the sun's searing gaze.>> youtu.be/AKDz1h2871E Character Demo - "Dehya: Fiery Lioness" | Genshin ImpactA lioness's mane and tail glare radiantly in the scorching light.Pure gold and crimson sand shine alike in the sun's searing gaze.>>youtu.be/AKDz1h2871E#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Dehya

As it happens, pre-installing the update is straightforward, and players can do it with a button.

Full details regarding the size and download guide for Genshin Impact version 3.5 update

The size of the Genshin Impact version 3.5 pre-installation update is around 7.1 GB on PC for players who only use the English Language pack. However, players with multiple voice packs will have bigger download sizes, up to 10 GB or more.

Guide to pre-install in Genshin Impact version 3.5

Step 1:Open the game client of Genshin Impact

Step 2: Click on the pre-install button on the left of the Launch option

Step 3: Once the download is done, the game will install everything, which can take some time, depending on how powerful the PC is

Step 4: Once the installation is done, players can open the game and log-in

Once this is done, players must wait for the update to arrive once the maintenance is complete. The maintenance will start in only a few hours, meaning that players can no longer log in to the game.

Regardless, the process of pre-installing is pretty simple, except it is a bit time-consuming on account of all the downloads and verification that the game does. If players are worried about how long the maintenance will take, it will be 5 hours in total.

The time will vary depending on the region, and the update will go live in the United States of America on February 28, which is different from other regions where it goes live on March 1, 2023.

Brief detail on version update 3.5

The upcoming version update in Genshin Impact is quite big. It will have Dehya as a playable unit and reruns for Cyno, Ayaka, and Shenhe. Apart from that, a brand new Archon Quest featuring Dainsleif will also be introduced to the game.

Every player who has completed all 21 Archon Quests will also get one Intertwined Fate for each. Hence, 22 wishes will be presented to players when the game goes live.

These wishes will be useful for those who want to pull for Dehya or want to save for someone like Nahida. Lastly, there will be a bunch of events, one of which will grant players a free Refinement five claymore.

It is also important to mention that the weapon banners are pretty good this time and worth investing in.

Poll : 0 votes