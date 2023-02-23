Genshin Impact 3.5 Spiral Abyss enemies HP and blessings

Genshin Impact's latest leaks have revealed everything about the upcoming Spiral Abyss. A recent official trailer for the title has shown two new enemies that have been confirmed to appear on Floor 12, unofficial information suggests.

The fresh lineup of foes is reportedly going to see the return of some annoying opponents such as Shadow Husks as well as Hydro Hypostasis. Additionally, the new Floor 12 will feature an upcoming boss called the Setekh Wenut.

Fortunately, the next reset will also introduce fresh blessings that will assist Genshin Impact players in clearing new floors with 36 stars to obtain free Priomgems. The article will outline the leaked enemy lineup, its HP, and upcoming blessings.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Spiral Abyss brings new blessings

3.5 Spiral Abyss:



P1: Losing HP grants +8% damage for 8s. Up to one stack can be gained every 0.3s, max 4 stacks.

P2: Losing HP triggers shockwave, up to once every 3s.



Floor 11: All characters +75% Pyro damage.

Genshin Impact is scheduled to launch its latest version 3.5 update, Windblume's Breath, on March 1, 2023. The same date will also feature the debut of Dehya, a five-star character. Recent leaks have confirmed that the new Spiral Abyss blessings favor Dehya.

Blessing for Phase I

During the first phase, the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon will help characters to gain 8% DMG buff for eight seconds when they lose HP (health). This damage buff stack can be gained every 0.3 seconds till four of them have been obtained.

Excluding Dehya, Xiao and Hu Tao can exploit the blessing on demand since they lose HP when utilizing their abilities in Genshin Impact.

Blessing for Phase II

During the second phase, the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon will allow characters to trigger shockwaves whenever they lose HP (health). Shockwaves can be triggered every three seconds in Genshin Impact.

Floor 11 will have an additional leyline disorder, providing all the characters with 75% additional Pyro damage. Hence, fans should definitely take advantage of this buff since this area will include tons of water-based enemies.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Spiral Abyss leaks reveal Floor 12 enemy lineup and their health

[Beta] Abyss 3.5.54

Subject To Change

[TL;DR]

add Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer in 12-2 Down Phase 2

*Ruin Guard was added in .53 but i forgot to change it*

Floor 12-1 (first half)

Eremite Scorching Loremaster - 499,715 HP

Eremite Daythunder (2) - 454,287 HP

Ice Herald (new enemy) - 554,977 HP

Floor 12-1 (second half)

Eremite Desert Clearwater - 408,858 HP

Eremite Floral Ringdancer - 567,858 HP

Eremite Sunfrost - 408,858 HP

Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents (2) - 554,977 HP

Floor 12-2 (first half)

Maguu Kenki - 1,532,912 HP

Floor 12-2 (second half)

Shadowy Husk: Defender - 515,006 HP

Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer - 643,757 HP

Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker - 772,509 HP

Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer - 643,757 HP

Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter - 901,260 HP

Darkwraith Fat Rock (new enemy) - 1,030,012 HP

Floor 12-3 (first half)

Ruin Guard - 643,390 HP

Frost Lawachurl (2) - 827,215 HP

Floor 12-3 (second half)

Setekh Wenut (new boss) - 1,941,101 HP

Although there seem to be fewer enemies in the new lineup compared to the one, it has more tanky foes. The new Spiral Abyss leaks reveal fresh types of adversaries (Ice Herald & Darkwraith Fat Rock) added to Floor 12. Sources suggest that fans will also encounter these entities during the new Archon Quest.

