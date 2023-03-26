Genshin Impact 3.6 banners: Kaveh, Baizhu, and rerun order leaks

With the release of Genshin Impact 3.6 just around the corner, gamers are eagerly awaiting official announcements about the upcoming banners. Rumors and leaks about potential characters and reruns are already circulating in the community. Many fans are looking forward to seeing some of their most wanted characters return to event-wish banners.

Based on recent leaks, the upcoming 3.6 banners will feature a new 4-star Kaveh, along with Baizhu's long-awaited debut. Both characters possess Dendro vision and will surely bring more changes to the current Dendro compositions. Furthermore, the leaks indicate that there will be several reruns in the banner rotation, though the exact order is yet to be confirmed.

Latest leaks reveal Genshin Impact 3.6 reruns and banner order

Genshin Impact officials introduced Baizhu and Kaveh in their recent drip marketing. Drip marketing is an official way for HoYoverse to confirm characters that will eventually debut in the upcoming patches. This was also later confirmed by credible sources.

Baizhu and Kaveh are Dendro users but will perform different duties in the party because of their unique kits. Baizhu kits allow him to provide consistent healing and shields to party members. Kaveh, on the other hand, is an on-field bloom enabler who can rupture dendro cores on-demand, infuse Denondro on regular attacks, and provide different Dendro-centric buffs.

Furthermore, leaks have also unveiled their ascension materials for players to pre-farm. However, there will be some materials that will be introduced later in Genshin Impact 3.6, so they will have to wait until then.

3.6 banners:

1st: Nahida＋Nilou

2st: Baizhu＋Ganyu＋Kaveh



Speaking of Genshin Impact 3.6, many sources have come forward with leaks about the upcoming banner character and its order. Based on recent leaks, here are all the characters that will appear on the upcoming Event-Wish banners:

Nilou

Ganyu

Baizhu

Nahida

The leaks also reveal the banner order where Phase I will feature Nilou and Ganyu's rerun, while Phase II will feature Baizhu and Nahida. There is no guarantee that the following leaks are entirely correct. Rerun leaks are always sketchy at best due to the lack of evidence, but these leaks are what all travelers have now. Those wondering about Kaveh’s appearance can expect him to appear on the Phase II banners.

Genshin Impact 3.6 weapon banner speculations

Speaking of banners, many fans will be rather more interested in the upcoming weapon banner. Here is a speculative list of 5-star weapons that might show up in the 3.6 weapon banner based on recent leaks:

Jadefall's Splendor

Key of Khaj-Nisut

Hunter's Path

A Thousand Floating Dreams

Based on the character banner order, Genshin Impact fans can anticipate Phase I to feature Hunter's Path & Key of Khaj-Nisut. Meanwhile, Phase II weapon banners will feature Jadefall's Splendor (Baizhu's signature) & A Thousand Floating Dreams.

