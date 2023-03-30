Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream time: UTC-4 countdown and Code redemption guide

It is finally time for HoYoverse to reveal details on their next Genshin Impact update. This highly anticipated update will feature new characters, multiple reruns, new locations, and rewards for players worldwide. The company will host a special program on March 31 at 8:00 am UTC -4.

Typically, the upcoming edition of the 3.6 livestream will feature redemption codes for everyone, allowing players to obtain 300 Primogems and additional materials. The following article lists the livestream time for all major regions and a guide through redeeming codes via multiple sources.

Release time and countdown for Genshin Impact 3.6 special program

As mentioned earlier, Genshin Impact 3.6 special program is scheduled for March 31 at 8:00 am UTC -4. The following countdown timer should help anyone provide a clearer idea of the release based on their time zone:

Those interested can head over to Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel at any time and watch for all three codes.

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 3/31/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



Based on previous airings, the duration of the special program can be approximately 45 minutes. The following is a list with timings for all major regions:

Eastern Time - March 31 at 7:00 am

- March 31 at 7:00 am UTC Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

- March 31 at 12:00 pm CEST - March 31 at 2:00 pm

- March 31 at 2:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

March 31 at 12:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - March 31 at 11:00 pm

- March 31 at 11:00 pm Australian Central Time - March 31 at 10:00 pm

- March 31 at 10:00 pm Central European Time - March 31 at 1:00 pm

- March 31 at 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time - March 31 at 5:30 pm

- March 31 at 5:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - March 31 at 4:00 am

- March 31 at 4:00 am Western European Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

Once the livestream concludes on Twitch, players will have another chance to obtain the redemption code by watching the same program on YouTube. There are two ways anyone can claim Primogems via livestream codes, including both in-game settings and HoYoverse's official website.

In-game settings for code redemption (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following points will help you redeem the code via in-game settings:

Launch the game and load it to your character.

Open the in-game Paimon menu.

Go to the settings, which can be accessed by clicking the cogwheel icon.

Go to the Accounts tab.

Click on Redeem code under the "Accounts" tab.

Paste the code provided during the livestream and click on redeem

Additionally, these steps will guide you through the code redemption process on the official website:

Head to this link to open the code redemption page.

Log in using your credentials.

Select the region in which you play.

Paste the code in the third blank space that says "Enter Redemption Code."

Click on "Redeem."

Code redemption page on the official website (Image via Genshin Impact)

Each reward from the redemption codes will be sent to your in-game email. The collective number of rewards from all three codes, based on previous livestreams, are as follows:

300 Primogems.

5x Hero's Wit.

10x Mystic Enhancement Ores.

50,000 Mora.

Everyone will have approximately 12 hours before all three codes expire, making them invalid.

