In Genshin Impact, the Spiral Abyss is a stage where players can challenge some of the toughest bosses in one place. The enemy lineup resets every 6 weeks and usually consists of tanky enemies like the ASIMON, Perpetual Mechanical Array, and Aeonblight Drake in the final chambers of the abyss.

As of Genshin Impact 3.5, the highest combined HP of all enemies on Floor 12 is 19 million in v3.2, however, based on the new beta leaks, the upcoming 3.6 version might break the record.

All players must note that the information in this article is based on data gathered from beta leaks and is, therefore, subject to change.

Enemies in Spiral Abyss Floor 12 to have more than 20 million combined HP in Genshin Impact 3.6, as per leaks

Spiral Abyss Floor 12 Max HP chart since v3.0 (Image via NGA)

The above chart showcases the total HP of all the enemies on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss since Genshin Impact 3.0. The data was gathered from the game's beta version and was provided by NGA. Based on this information, the combined Max HP on Floor 12 since v3.0 are:

V3.0 : 13,217,158 HP

V3.1 : 13,968,969 HP

V3.2 : 19,087,014 HP

V3.3 : 16,022,214 HP

V3.4 : 17,365,474 HP

V3.5 : 14,403,941 HP (expected)

V3.6: 20.336.105 HP (expected)

Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 3.0 recorded the lowest combined Max HP of 13.2 million, and the v3.2 update had the highest total HP of 19 million. As per the new leaks, the enemy line-up in the upcoming update might break the previous record and finally cross the 20 million mark.

Numerous fans have questioned how much DPS (damage per second) they will need to clear Floor 12 with nine stars. Since many enemies in the expected lineup have invincibility/vulnerability phases, a lot of F2P players might struggle to clear the final chambers in the given time.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy formation, as per leaks

As per the leaks, the Floor 12 enemy lineup was changed in the Genshin Impact beta, and it appears that the developers have added an extra wave of Kairagis and Nobushis in the second half of the first chamber. The expected Spiral Abyss format for the upcoming update is as follows:

Floor 12: Chamber 1-1

Wave 1: Ruin Scout x1 - 477,000 HP

Wave 1: Ruin Destroyer x1 - 340,714 HP

Wave 1: Ruin Defender x2 - 477,000 HP

Wave 2: Nobushi x2 - 227,143 HP

Wave 2: Kairagi x2 - 545,144 HP

Wave 3: Consecrated Fanged Beast x1 - 795,001 HP

Wave 3: Consecrated Horned Crocodile x1 - 795,001 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 1-2

Wave 1: Grounded Geoshroom x1 - 318,000 HP

Wave 1: Grounded Hydroshroom x1 - 227,143 HP

Wave 1: Winged Cryoshroom x1 - 318,000 HP

Wave 1: Winged Dendroshroom x1 - 227,143 HP

Wave 2: Consecrated Fanged Beast x1 - 795,001 HP

Wave 2: Consecrated Scorpion x1 - 795,001 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 2-1

Wave 1: Aeonblight Drake x1 - 2,188,775 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 2-2

Wave 1: Hydro Hilichurl Ranger x3 - 643,757 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Galehunter x1 - 566,506 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Scorching Loremaster x1 - 566,506 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Sunfrost x1 - 463,505 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Desert Clearwater x1 - 463,505 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 3-1

Wave 1: Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network x1 - 2,218,400 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 3-2

Wave 1: Maguu Kenki Galloping Frost x1 - 1470604 HP

Wave 1: Maguu Kenki Lone Gale x1 - 1470604 HP

Wave 1: Maguu Kenki Mask of Terror x1 - 1470604 HP

The leaks also revealed that fans might see new enemy types, such as the Consecrated Horned Crocodile and Hydro Hilichurl Ranger, expected to be released in Genshin Impact 3.6.

