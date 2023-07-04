Genshin Impact 3.8 banners: Characters, weapons, and all 4-stars

The final Genshin Impact update before Fontaine's release will bring in reruns of old characters. With multiple new units scheduled for release with the new expansion, players have one last chance to get the upcoming characters until they get featured again a few months later. The list of all reruns for v3.8 includes Klee, Eula, Wanderer, and Sangonomiya Kokomi.

The following article lists all the banners for v3.8 in both phases, alongside the 4 stars that will also be in the rate-up. Each banner will be active for 21 days, giving players enough events and explorable content to collect Primogems.

Additionally, the flagship event from the upcoming version will give away a free 4-star character, Layla, alongside Kaeya's special outfit.

All character banners in Genshin Impact 3.8

As mentioned, all featured units in v3.8 will be reruns of previously released characters. The following list consists of the banners in each phase alongside the upcoming rate-up of 4-stars:

1st phase: Eula and Klee (5 stars), Mika, Thoma, and Razor (4 stars).

Eula and Klee (5 stars), Mika, Thoma, and Razor (4 stars). 2nd phase: Kokomi and Wanderer (5 stars), Yanfei, Rosaria, and Faruzan (4 stars).

Eula, the hot topic among the community, is getting a rerun for the first time since v2.3 aired in November 2021. Players can consider spending their Primogems on either of four characters in the game, as all of them are viable in the current meta.

Klee, being one of the very first limited characters in the game, still holds to her fire DPS potential against the toughest of enemies. Both Eula and Wanderer can deal high bursts of Physical and Anemo damage, respectively, while Kokomi is considered one of the best healers in the game.

All weapon banners in Genshin Impact 3.8

Based on the featured characters, the weapon banner will hold signature weapons respective to them. However, while the official banner and rate-up weapons have been announced for the first phase, the 4 stars for the second phase remain unannounced. Hence, the following list contains all the weapons confirmed to appear in v3.8:

First phase: Song of Broken Pines Claymore and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Wings Catalyst (5 stars), The Alley Flash Sword, Alley Hunter Bow, Eye of Perception Catalyst, Rainslasher Claymore, and Favonius Lance Spear (4 stars).

Song of Broken Pines Claymore and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Wings Catalyst (5 stars), The Alley Flash Sword, Alley Hunter Bow, Eye of Perception Catalyst, Rainslasher Claymore, and Favonius Lance Spear (4 stars). Second phase: Everlasting Moonglow Catalyst and Tulaytulah's Remembrance Catalyst.

Genshin Impact 3.8 weapon banner phase 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Adding a signature weapon to their respective character's kit can amplify the latter's functionalities in battle. However, pulling on the weapon's banner should always be done with a guarantee and enough Primogems since its system has a 50-50 mechanic tied in for players that hit a pity twice.

Readers looking for a full guide on the amount of Primogems obtainable from the v3.8 update can head to this link. Aside from various characters and weapons, Genshin Impact's new update has a fresh temporary explorable location for players, alongside a flagship event, free outfit, character, and much more.

