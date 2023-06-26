The highly-anticipated Genshin Impact version 3.8 update will be released in less than 10 days. During the Special Program, the developer revealed all the upcoming content in the next patch, including Eula's long-awaited rerun. Her last rate-up was in version 2.3 in November 2021, and many players have been eagerly waiting for her return since then.

Fortunately, Eula will finally get her first banner in over a year in the first phase of the Genshin Impact version 3.8. As many travelers may be looking forward to pulling her, they would also like to know her exact rerun banner release date. This article will provide a countdown for all servers that will tell the time left until her event wish is available.

Genshin Impact version 3.8 Eula banner release date and countdown

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rates for "Dance of the Shimmering Wave" Eula (Cryo) and "Fleeing Sunlight" Klee (Pyro)!



Phase 2

Boosted Drop Rates for "Pearl of Wisdom" Sangonomiya Kokomi (Hydro) and "Eons Adrift" Wanderer (Anemo)!



Eula will receive her second rerun banner alongside Klee in Phase I of Genshin Impact version 3.8. The new patch will be released across all game servers at the same time on July 5, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8). It is worth noting that the first phase banners will be available as soon as the new update goes live, which means fans will be able to pull for Eula right away when 3.8 patch is up.

Here is a universal countdown displaying the time left until the new version update and Eula's rerun banner:

Travelers can use the above timer as a reference to keep track of time remaining until Eula's return. As already mentioned, the new update will be released across all Genshin Impact servers simultaenously, which also means that this countdown applies to every server.

On a related note, there will be a short maintenance period before the version 3.8 goes live, and it is expected to last five hours. Travelers will also receive 600 Primogems as compensation from the developer for this downtime.

Genshin Impact version 3.8 banner 4-stars and weapons leaked

Mero @merlin_impact : Eula / Klee

4 : Mika Toma Razor : Eula / Klee: Mika Toma Razor 5⭐: Eula / Klee4⭐: Mika Toma Razor

Here is a list of all the characters that are expected to be in first phase event wishes of version 3.8:

Eula (5-star Cryo)

Klee (5-star Pyro)

Mika (4-star Cryo)

Thoma (4-star Pyro)

Razor (4-star Electro)

Eula and Klee's rerun banners have already been confirmed by the developer. Furthermore, Mika, Thoma, and Razor are speculated to be the 4-star units that will receive rate-up during the first phase, as per leaks via Mero.

In addition, another leaker named @hxg_diluc shared information on the upcoming weapon banner. Based on these leaks, travelers can expect these items on the Epitome Invocation Wish in Phase I:

Songs of Broken Pines (5-star Claymore)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (5-star Catalyst)

Rainslasher (4-star Claymore)

Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

Eye of Perception (4-star Catalyst)

The Alley Flash (4-star Sword)

Mitternachts Waltz (4-star Bow)

It should be noted that the above list is yet to be confirmed by HoYoverse, thus it is subject to change.

