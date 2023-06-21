Genshin Impact 3.8 banners: First-phase characters, weapons, and 4-star leaks

Several Genshin Impact 3.8 banner leaks indicate who the featured characters and weapons will be for this title's upcoming Version Update. More specifically, at least the first half of the forthcoming Event Wishes has been leaked. Everything shown in this article is subject to change, although past rumors of this nature released by credible leakers have been accurate.

There are no new characters slated to appear in Genshin Impact 3.8. No 4-star or 5-star units are debuting in this version since none appeared in its beta tests. This game generally sees new units presenting themselves in beta tests before they become playable. Hence, everything discussed below is just a bunch of reruns.

Genshin Impact 3.8 banner leaks: Characters and weapons

Genshin Universe @GenshinUniverse Recordatorio de los banners filtrados previamente para la 3.8:



➣1era Fase: Eula & Klee + Mika, Rosaria, Razor.



➣2da Fase: Scaramouche & Kokomi + Faruzan, Thoma, Yanfei.



-Via Vississ



(La información aún podría estar sujeta a cambios)



The above tweet essentially reposts vississ's character banner leaks. Here is a summary:

1st Phase: Mika, Razor, and Rosara are the featured 4-stars for Eula & Klee's Event Wishes

Mika, Razor, and Rosara are the featured 4-stars for Eula & Klee's Event Wishes 2nd Phase: Faruzan, Thoma, and Yanfei are the featured 4-stars for Kokomi & Wanderer's Event Wishes

Eula and Klee's Event Wishes are expected to be released around July 5, 2023, as soon as Genshin Impact 3.8 is launched. Based on the current schedule's pacing, Kokomi and Wanderer's banners should come out around July 26, 2023.

These character banner leaks have been known for a while but should serve as a good refresher for those who haven't seen them yet. What is new is the leaked Epitome Invocation for the first half of Genshin Impact 3.8.

Note that Eula hasn't been summonable since her last banner, which ended on December 14, 2021. It's been over a year and a half since she was last available. That is much longer than it usually takes for a character to get a rerun.

Here is the last time each of the aforementioned 5-stars was featured on an Event Wish:

Eula: November 24, 2021, to December 14, 2021

November 24, 2021, to December 14, 2021 Klee: July 13, 2022, to August 2, 2022

July 13, 2022, to August 2, 2022 Kokomi: September 9, 2022, to September 27, 2022

September 9, 2022, to September 27, 2022 Wanderer: December 7, 2022, to December 27, 2022

The only topic left to cover here is the upcoming Epitome Invocation. Only the first half has been fully leaked thus far. The second half will likely be unveiled shortly before Genshin Impact 3.8's second phase begins.

Weapon banner leak

The most recent Genshin Impact 3.8 leak to discuss here is the supposed Epitome Invocation lineup. Here's a summary, in case the image looks too small or readers need a refresher on what's shown above:

Song of Broken Pines (5-star Claymore)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (5-star Catalyst)

The Alley Flash (4-star Sword)

Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

Mitternachts Waltz (4-star Bow)

Rainslasher (4-star Claymore)

Eye of Perception (4-star Catalyst)

If none of these weapons or the previously mentioned characters interest players, then they could always simply skip these Event Wishes. Version 4.0 will be the following update, which contains Fontaine's release. A whole new cast will be introduced by then, meaning some Travelers may wish to save their Primogems and Intertwined Fates for them.

miHoYo will reveal the featured 5-star characters for the 3.8 update in the upcoming Special Program scheduled to launch on June 23, 2023.

