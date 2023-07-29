Genshin Impact 4.0+ leaks: Chiori, Navia, Clorinde's rarities, and next Standard banner characters from Fontaine

Genshin Impact is expected to introduce a lineup of 21 new characters throughout the upcoming Fontaine saga. With the 4.0 update around the corner, many leaks regarding the Fontaine cast are sprawling within the community. Aside from the Hydro Archon Furina, fans have been looking forward to three other female characters, namely Chiori, Navia, and Clorinde.

Genshin Impact features two different types of characters in the game, 5-stars and 4-stars. The 5-star characters are generally considered more robust and more efficient but are rare to come by. However, 4-stars are much more common in the game.

Players planning to pull for Chiori, Navia, or Clorinde may want to know about their rarities beforehand because it may influence the chances of obtaining them.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest that the new Fontaine character Chiori might be of 4-star rarity.

It has been some time since Chiori was hinted to be an upcoming character in Genshin Impact. While speculated to be a 5-star earlier, Keika alias Uncle Chicken has now revealed her rarity to be 4-star. While this may seem like bad news for players wanting to add her to their roster, they will have a higher chance of obtaining her.

The leak also talks about the upcoming Fontaine characters Navia and Clorinde. Keika indicates that either can be added to the Standard banner gacha pool. Considering the fates of Tighnari and Dehya, this does seem plausible.

Who are Chiori, Navia, and Clorinde in Genshin Impact?

1) Chiori

Chiori's character model (Image via HoYoverse)

Name Vision Weapon Rarity Release Date Chiori Electro Unknown 4-star 4.X

Chiori is known to be a Fashion Designer who runs her clothing store in Fontaine. She is originally from Inazuma, which is evident in her character design.

Per Kirara's in-game voice line, Chiori is always out researching fabrics and color palettes and has Komaniya Express deliver textiles to her often. She is the one who tailored Kirara's in-game outfit.

Previous leaks from hxg_diluc also suggested that Chiori may have an Electro vision.

2) Navia

Navia's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Name Vision Weapon Rarity Release Date Navia Geo Unknown 5-star 4.5

Navia is an upcoming Fontaine character expected to play a significant role in the story. She is associated with the Navy, as per leaks. As seen in the Overture teaser, she seems to have a Geo vision.

3) Clorinde

Clorinde's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Name Vision Weapon Rarity Release Date Clorinde Electro Sword 5-star 4.X

Clorinde is rumored to be a high-ranking official in Fontaine. She is known to work closely under the Chief Justice of Fontaine, Neuvillette. She was seen wielding an Electro vision in the Overture teaser. Her weapon of choice has been rumored to be a Sword.

Is the upcoming Fontaine character added to the Standard banner?

Navia and Clorinde as seen in Overture teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Keika has stated in his leak that either Navia or Clorinde might join the ranks of Diluc, Jean, Qiqi, Keqing, and Mona in the standard banner, similar to Tighnari and Dehya.

It is speculated that Genshin Impact will add two characters from each region to the Standard banner. At the same time, Navia or Clorinde could be one of the additions from Fontaine. The other one is rumored to be Wriothesley.