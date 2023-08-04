Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream Redeem codes, new characters, Underwater gameplay, and Fontaine release date

The Genshin Impact version 4.0 Special Program has successfully concluded. The developers revealed a ton of exciting content that will be introduced in the upcoming Fontaine update. This patch will also add three new playable characters in the game; Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet. Another major reveal made during the livestream was the new underwater swimming mechanism that will allow travelers to explore underwater locations, which was not possible before.

The developers also shared three redemption codes that players can exchange for rewards, such as 300 Primogems and several other in-game items. Without further delay, this article will briefly review the announcements made in the livestream.

Genshin Impact new livestream codes, characters, and more

Redemption codes

Here is a list of all the redemption codes shared during the 4.0 livestream and their rewards:

3BRLL59ZCZKD: (100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

(100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores) WA845MQHUHKH: (100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit)

(100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit) ZT8MLL8GCYKM: (100 Primogems and 50000 Mora)

Note that these codes will expire on August 5, 2023, at 12 am (UTC-4), so travelers should redeem them and claim their rewards as early as possible. To do so, one can either head to the official Genshin Impact website or do it via in-game settings. The freebies can be collected directly from the in-game mailbox feature.

New playable characters

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Spectacle of Phantasmagoria" Lyney (Pyro) and "Valley Orchid" Yelan (Hydro)



Phase 2

Boosted Drop Rate for "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo) and "Childe" Tartaglia (Hydro)



#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/mY1WqreJeQ Version 4.0 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Spectacle of Phantasmagoria" Lyney (Pyro) and "Valley Orchid" Yelan (Hydro)Phase 2Boosted Drop Rate for "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo) and "Childe" Tartaglia (Hydro)

The highly anticipated Genshin Impact 4.0 will be released on August 16, 2023. This will be the first Fontaine update of the game and will add three new characters. Lyney is a 5-star Pyro unit that uses a Bow. He will debut in the first phase of version 4.0, which means his banner will be available soon after the new update is online.

Meanwhile, Lynette is a 4-star Anemo unit with a Sword as her weapon. According to the banner announcements, she will also be released in the first phase. On the other hand, Freminet is the only new character that will debut in the second phase, which will begin on September 16. He is a 4-star Cryo unit, and he uses a Claymore.

New diving mechanism

New underwater swimming feature (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the most exciting news about the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 update is the latest underwater diving mechanism. Travelers can now explore several new locations under the water. However, it is important to remember that this feature is only available in Fontaine and not other regions. Genshin Impact players can also fight aquatic mobs, collect chests, and complete time trial challenges.

Touch the school of fish to restore HP and Aquatic stamina (Image via HoYoverse)

Fortunately, there won't be a stamina or oxygen bar, allowing travelers to explore underwater regions for as long as they want. That said, there will be a special Aquatic Stamina Bar for sprinting under the water.

Luckily, there is no leveling system for this, so travelers don't have to worry about unlocking more levels for more stamina. On that note, players can approach a school of fish to recover Aquatic Stamina and HP, as shown in the image above.

Use currents to travel faster (Image via HoYoverse)

In addition, Genshin Impact players can use special water currents to travel long distances faster. As announced in the livestream, the explorable underwater region in Fontaine is just as large as the land area.

Furthermore, the officials announced that as they release more regions, the land-to-underwater ratio will go up and down but will remain equal for the most part.