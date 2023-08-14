Genshin Impact 4.0 pre-installation size for Android, iOS, and PC: How to download Fontaine update

Genshin Impact's Fontaine update is the next big thing for the community after a year's worth of Sumeru. The nation of Hydro promises numerous unexpected twists, including events, quests, characters, new locations, and much more. Due to this, pre-loading some of the files tied to this vast update is necessary for anyone looking to have a headstart at launch.

Players on mobile devices or PC can pre-load the 4.0 files a couple of days before the launch. To summarize the game files, mobile devices, including Android and iOS, have an 8 GB download size, with PC having approximately 33 GB while downloading.

However, readers should note that the total size of the files is expected to be even more after download, as some files tend to extract during installation. Hence, PC players will need at least 60 GB of disk space on top of the existing game files in their drive. First-time installers will need 100 GB of free space, while mobile users will need 30 GB of free space.

Genshin Impact 4.0 pre-installation guide for all platforms

As mentioned above, the Genshin Impact 4.0 pre-installation size has been disclosed for all platforms. The following list should further help in clearing out any confusion:

PC download size: 33 GB.

PC total install size: 60 GB (approx.).

Mobile devices download size: 8 GB.

For mobile users, Android and iOS follow the same method for pre-installation, tied to the in-game launch screen. The following steps should help provide a more precise idea:

Open the game and look for a pre-installation option at the bottom-left corner of your screen.

Click on the "Pre-install resource package" and confirm the on-screen option until the download starts.

Pre-installation can also be done via the in-game settings, identified by the cogwheel option.

Head to settings, followed by "Other," and click "Pre-Install Now."

The entire process can be done for PC users in the official Genshin Impact game client/launcher, available from HoYoverse's official website. Here are the steps:

Look for a pre-installation option beside the game client's yellow "Play" button.

Click on the pre-install option to determine the size of the downloadable files.

Click on "Confirm" to get the download started on your game client.

Once all files are downloaded, wait until launch to have them extracted.

File extraction and installation instances in clients can take a lot of time. Hence, an SSD is always recommended.

Genshin Impact 4.0 will officially go live on August 16 across all regions, followed by scheduled 5-hour maintenance. As mentioned, everyone looking to enter the servers quickly must have the files downloaded, as both the PC client and mobile devices will install the files as soon as the update drops at 11:00 UTC +8.