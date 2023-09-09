Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss usage rate: Most picked teams in September 2023

A sample size of 109,077 players and their successes with Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss was posted near the start of September 2023. This data should provide good insight into the best teams to use for clearing this challenging content. It is worth mentioning that the following information is specifically about Floor 12 and not the prior floors.

This sample size includes the 20 most popular lineups for the Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss's Floor 12 based on usage rate. More specifically, this data is for the lineups that got all stars while clearing this content. Hence, the following squads should be the best options based on this huge sample size.

Most popular teams for Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss (September 2023)

The second slide of the above Reddit post shows the top 20 most popular team comps for clearing Floor 12 of the Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss. Here's a summary of the top 20 based on Usage Rate:

Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe: 40.4% Tartaglia + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling: 39.3% Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu: 28.7% Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu: 24.4% Lyney + Kazuha + Zhongli + Bennett: 20.7% Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Bennett + Xiangling: 16.7% Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Baizhu: 16.1% Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Bennett + Xiangling: 11.7% Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida: 11.3% Lyney + Kazuha + Dehya + Bennett: 11.2% Raiden Shogun + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling: 10.6% Lyney + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling: 9.4% Lyney + Zhongli + Bennett + Xiangling: 9.3% Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida: 9.3% Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Traveler: 9.2% Kokomi + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu: 8.9% Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Mona: 8.4% Nilou + Yelan + Nahida + Baizhu: 8.1% Yelan + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu: 8.1% Wanderer + Zhongli + Yelan + Faruzan: 6.6%

That's quite the selection.

A backup photo of the most popular teams in case the above Reddit post gets deleted (image via hammy851)

Note that the usage rate isn't the same as the appearance rate. For example, the team with the 10th highest usage rate only had a 0.8% appearance rate, which is much lower than most of the other lineups seen in this infographic. Still, it is impressive that Dehya, once thought of as arguably the worst character in the game, found a niche in the Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss.

Many of the usual popular teams are still dominating here, as they have for many Version Updates. Examples include:

Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe

Tartaglia + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling (also known as Childe International)

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

As far as interesting new additions go, Lyney was present in four of the top 20 lineups. New 5-star units tend to get a bit of favoritism in their debuting Spiral Abyss, but Lyney's success could continue into future patches.

Hopefully, Travelers have an idea of the most popular Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss teams they can mimic to clear Floor 12 right now.

