HoYoverse has announced the server maintenance schedule for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 update. It will start on September 27, 2023, at 6 am (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously and is expected to last around five hours, so the new patch should be released by 11 am (UTC+8). During this time, all servers will be down, and players will not be able to log into the game.

It should be noted that Neuvillette's release banner will be available as soon as the update goes live after the server maintenance. Genshin Impact players can check the complete schedule for the same in this article.

There is also a universal countdown that tells the time left until the version 4.1 update and Neuvillette's release banner.

Genshin Impact 4.1 update maintenance schedule and server downtime

As mentioned, the server maintenance for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 update will begin tomorrow at 6 am (UTC+8) and is expected to end by 11 am (UTC+8). It will take place across all servers simultaneously. Since players won't be able to play the game during this period, they are advised to complete any unfinished quests and consume their resin beforehand.

Below is a list of the timings of the server downtime before the update for different timezones:

American timezones (September 26, 2023)

Hawaii Standard Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm - 11 pm

European timezones (September 26-27, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 12 am - 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 am - 6 am

Asian timezones (September 27, 2023)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am -12 pm

While the maintenance is estimated to last five hours, there have been a few occasions in the past when it ended earlier than expected. Thus, the 4.1 update may be released early. Once the servers are back up, all players will receive 600 Primogems as compensation for the time taken for maintenance. Make sure to claim them from the in-game mailbox before they expire.

