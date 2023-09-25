Genshin Impact 4.1 Neuvillette banner countdown, 4-star characters, and release time

Genshin Impact has officially announced all the characters that will be featured on the Event Wishes during the first phase of the upcoming version 4.1 update. This includes Neuvillette's release banner, Hu Tao's third rerun, and the featured 4-star units. Their Event Wishes will be available as soon as the 4.1 update goes live after the five-hour maintenance, and will last only 21 days, until October 17, 2023.

This article will showcase a universal countdown that will tell the time left until Neuvillette's first banner release in Genshin Impact version 4.1. In addition, travelers can also check out all the other 4-star characters that will be featured on his Event Wish.

Genshin Impact 4.1 Phase I: Countdown to Neuvillette's Release Banner

The Genshin Impact 4.1 update is expected to go live on September 27, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8). It should be noted that the first phase banners will also be available as soon as the patch goes online. Travelers can refer to the universal countdown below that shows the time until Neuvillette's banner is released.

This countdown applies to the Event Wishes in all the Genshin Impact servers. It is also worth mentioning that Hu Tao and Neuvillette's banners will be released at the same time, so the above timer can also be used to check on the time left until the former's third rerun.

Xingqiu and other 4-star characters featured on Neuvillette's banner

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the 4-star characters that will be featured on the Event Wishes alongside Neuvillette during Phase I of Genshin Impact 4.1:

Diona (4-star Cryo - Bow)

(4-star Cryo - Bow) Fischl (4-star Electro - Bow)

(4-star Electro - Bow) Xingqiu (4-star Hydro - Sword)

All three units are extremely good. Diona is a Cryo support and healer that works exceptionally well in teams mostly based on Cryo reactions. Meanwhile, Xingqiu and Fischl are two of the best sub-DPS units in the game despite being a 4-star rarity. In any case, the banner will be available for only 21 days after release, that is until 6:00 pm on October 17, 2023.

More on Neuvillette

Expand Tweet

The Chief Justice of Fontaine will receive his own Story Quest in the upcoming update titled "Diluvies Chapter." This will be permanently available in the game after version 4.1 is released. Travelers can unlock it by using the Story Keys obtained from completing Daily Commissions.

However, it should be mentioned that players must at least be Adventure Rank 40 to unlock the Story Quest. In addition, they must complete the Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act IV "Cataclysm's Quickening," which is the fourth part of the Fontaine Archon Quest and will be released in version 4.1.