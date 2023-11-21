Genshin Impact 4.2 chest count, Hydroculus, Seelie, and total Time Trial Challenges

There are a ton of items that Genshin Impact players can obtain while exploring the new version 4.2 Fontaine map. The update has released two areas, namely Morte Region and Erinnyes Forest, where Travelers can collect many chests and Hydroculus, complete Time Trial challenges, and more. Needless to say, these are some of the main sources of free Primogems for most players in the community.

This article will cover the total number of Hydroculus, Seelie, Time Trials, and chests one can collect in the Genshin Impact 4.2 update. On a related note, most of the collectible items are located in areas that can only be accessed after completing certain World Quests, so it is recommended to all the players to finish them.

Total chests, Time Trials, Seelie, and Hydroculus in Genshin Impact 4.2

1) Hydroculus

There are a total of 66 Hydroculus in Genshin Impact 4.2's new Fontaine map. This means one can raise their Statue of The Seven to level eight. Besides the puzzles, here are the pre-requirements to collect all 66 Hydroculus:

The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest.

In the Wake of Narcissus World Quest.

Completing these quest series will unlock certain locations where you can find the previously inaccessible Hydroculus.

2) Seelie

Travelers can find 13 Seelies in the Fontaine's Morte Region and Erinnyes Forest despite the achievement list only needing nine to unlock the Seelie achievement. Some of them can be accessed after completing the following World Quests:

The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes.

Search in the Algae Sea.

There are a couple of Seelies that Travelers can find near water bodies, but they are not visible like most other Seelies. In these cases, players must interact with the invisible entity swimming on the surface of the water.

3) Time Trial Challenges

32 Time Trial Challenges can be found in the new Fontaine areas. Once again, most of them are located in areas that are available only after completing The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes and In the Wake of Narcissus World Quest series.

It is worth mentioning that the Time Trials counter in the achievement list is not accurate and only shows a maximum of 28 or 30 challenge completions, even if a player has done more than that.

4) Chests

There are 207 chests in the Morte Region and Erinnyes Forest, including the 10 Luxurious Chests. Most of them are locked behind quests and puzzles, so it is important to complete everything to collect all the chests. Note that the chests from all the Seelies and Time Trial Challenges are also included in the chest count.

This concludes the total count of all the major collectible items in the Genshin Impact 4.2 update.