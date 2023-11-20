Genshin Impact Loch Urania Hydroculus locations

Loch Urania is a new sub-area in Genshin Impact version 4.2's Fontaine map. It is a pretty important location since one of the main World Quests takes place in this area. You can find three Hydroculi in Loch Urania, which you can collect to level up the Fontaine Statue of The Seven. However, there are some pre-requirements before you can get them, such as completing The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest and solving a puzzle.

This Genshin Impact article will guide you on how to obtain all three Hydroculi in Loch Urania. On a related note, bring one Anemo and Pyro character on the team.

Genshin Impact: All Loch Urania Hydroculus location guide

Hydroculus #1

Hydroculus location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Hydroculus is pretty easy to get. Start by teleporting to the waypoint south of Loch Urania and head northwest towards the small mountain. The Hydroculus is located pretty high. You need the help of the nearby Humongous Hat Jellyfish to launch you up in the air.

Use the Octopus' skill to push the Hat Jellyfish up (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find a blue orb near the base of the mountain. Interact with it to get the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus' skill and push the Jellyfish towards the top of the mountain. When it is in the range of the Oculus, jump into the Jellyfish and get the Hydroculus in Genshin Impact.

Hydroculus #2

Second Hydroculus location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport back to the waypoint south of Loch Urania and head northeast to find a Storm Barrier and Anemo monument puzzle. You need to solve this puzzle to get the second Hydroculus.

Start by activating the Anemo monuments to remove the Storm Barriers and light up the fire torches using Pyro. Once you have lit all three torches, an Eye of the Storm will spawn.

Solve the puzzle and defeat Eye of the Storm (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeating it will summon wind currents and a walking platform above you. Use the current to go up and get the second Hydroculus in Loch Urania.

Hydroculus #3

Hydroculus is located above the giant water ball (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final Hydroculus in Loch Urania. To get this, you need to complete Genshin Impact's The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest to cleanse the lake and remove the storm. With that out the way, let's talk about how you can get the Hydroculus.

Get to a higher position and glide towards the water ball (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two ways you can do it. The first is, after solving the puzzle in the previous entry, you can glide straight towards the Hydroculus over the lake. Another method is to move further north towards the top of the mountain. Once you have reached a decent height, glide towards the Oculi and collect it.