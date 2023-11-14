Genshin Impact Simple Vault Key locations and where to use them

Genshin Impact players might come across a shipwreck in the east of Erinnyes Forest while exploring the new Fontaine region. Inside the ship, there's a Hydroculus and a Precious Chest worth 10 Primogems. However, these rewards are locked behind a door, which can only be opened using three Simple Vault Keys. Luckily, unlike most other difficult puzzles in the game, locating these keys is pretty easy.

All three Simple Vault Keys can be found near the shipwreck, and you don't need to complete any quests to get them. Follow this guide to obtain the keys and collect the Precious Chest and Hydroculus rewards in Genshin Impact.

All three Simple Vault Keys locations and how to use them in Genshin Impact

Shipwreck location (Image via HoYoverse)

The shipwreck is located in the east of Erinnyes Forest. Teleport to the waypoint north of Lumidouce Harbor. The shipwreck is quite close to the beach, so you will notice it right away. If you try to open the vault gate inside the ship, it will prompt you to use the Simple Vault Keys, which you can find at different spots near the ship.

Open the chest and get the Simple Vault Key. (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Simple Vault Key is inside the Common Chest on the deck of the ship. Note that the chest is sealed, and you need to defeat the group of treasure hoarders nearby. This will unseal the chest, and you can collect the first Simple Vault Key.

Get the key from the bird's nest. (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, you can climb to the top of the ship to find a bird's next. Interact with it to get the second Simple Vault Key. If you are having difficulty climbing to the top, you can use an Anemo unit or try the nearby Time Trial Challenge, which will summon a Humongous Hat Jellyfish that can launch you up in the air.

Interact with the conch. (Image via HoYoverse)

After getting the second key, glide down towards the small pool for water. You will find a couple of conches on the ground. Interact with the one next to the box to get the final Special Vault Key in Genshin Impact.

Precious Chest and Hydroculus (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, head over to the shipwreck and open the gate using the keys. Inside the vault, you will find one Hydroculus and a Precious Chest worth 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

On a related note, you will also obtain one Foggy Forest Branch from the chest. You can find a total of six branches on the entire Fontaine map. After collecting all six Foggy Forest Branches, you can give them to Pahsiv after completing The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest to get 40 Primogems.