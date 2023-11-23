Genshin Impact 4.2 Cyno and Ayato banner countdown

Genshin Impact 4.2 will soon release its Phase II content for players to enjoy. With the arrival of its flagship event, Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures, Travelers have covered everything Phase I has to offer. Fans might also wonder about what's in store for them in the upcoming banners. The official announcements have already revealed Kamisato Ayato and Cyno's return to the limited banners.

This article will cover everything players need to know about Kamisato Ayato and Cyno's upcoming rerun banners. You will also find a universal countdown for NA, EU, and ASIA time zones to track the start of Phase II in the Genshin Impact 4.2 update.

Genshin Impact 4.2: Official reveal of Phase II banners and countdown

Genshin Impact developers have confirmed that Cyno and Ayato will have reruns in Phase II banners of the version 4.2 update. This was revealed in a recent announcement on their official social media channels. Here is a quick overview of the upcoming characters:

Ayato (Hydro Sword)

(Hydro Sword) Cyno (Electro Polearm)

(Electro Polearm) Kuki (Electro Sword)

(Electro Sword) Kirara (Dendro Sword)

(Dendro Sword) Xiangling (Pyro Polearm)

The Phase II banners will drop on November 28, 2023, and will stay available for 21 days until December 19, 2023.

The head of the Kamisato clan, Ayato, is a 5-star Hydro Sword character from Inazuma. He can use his Elemental Skill to deal rapid bursts of Hydro-infused normal attacks on enemies. Meanwhile, his Elemental Burst creates a large AoE that constantly applies Hydro on enemies. This way, he can contribute by triggering multiple reactions while he is on-field or off-field.

General Mahamatra Cyno, on the other hand, is a 5-star Electro Polearm character from Sumeru. His unique kit allows him to infuse all of his attacks with Electro to deal damage to enemies consistently.

Version 4.2 Phase II banner countdown

Due to the timezone differences, some Genshin Impact servers will have early access to the upcoming banners before others. Ayato and Cyno's rerun banners will be first available to players in Asian servers, followed by European servers, and finally to those who use American servers.

For Asian and European servers, the Phase II banners will drop on November 28, 2023. Meanwhile, American servers will get their rerun banners on November 29, 2023.

Phase II events for Genshin Impact 4.2

Genshin Impact's official social media handles have also disclosed all the events planned for the second half of the version 4.2 update. During Phase II, players will get to enjoy three events filled with entertainment and challenges. Take part in them to win exciting rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and more. Here is a quick overview of all the upcoming events:

Genius Invokation TCG - Heated Battle Mode (Tactical Formation): November 25 - December 11

November 25 - December 11 Lil Fungi's Fun-Tastic Fiesta: December 6 - December 18

December 6 - December 18 Ley Line Overflow: December 11 - December 18

Overall, players still have tons of content to cover in the 4.2 second half and collect all sorts of resources for future characters or weapons.