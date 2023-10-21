Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: Furina and Charlotte's birthdays, latest kits, and weapon changes

Furina and Charlotte are two characters that will finally be playable in Genshin Impact 4.2. Leaks reveal plenty of details about them, ranging from their birthdays to recent changes to their kits. Some information on the new weapons will also be provided in this article since a few minor changes in the datamines have occurred after their initial reveal.

Genshin Impact 4.2 will likely launch on November 8, 2023, which is also when Furina is rumored to become playable. Travelers will get to see if the following leaks are accurate or if further changes were added to the new characters' kits, along with the upcoming weapons debuting in the next Version Update.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: Birthdays for Furina and Charlotte

These two characters will be playable in the next patch (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the latest Genshin Impact 4.2 datamines on Honey Hunter, here are the birthdays of these two new characters:

Furina: October 13

October 13 Charlotte: April 10

Sadly, both birthdays are months away, with the Hydro Archon's being nearly a year away from her release date. That means it will be a while until Travelers get letters from these two units, plus the bonus official artworks and free loot that usually consists of a signature dish and other minor items.

Recent Genshin Impact 4.2 changes

Some changes as recent as October 19, 2023 (Image via @homdgcat_/Twitter)

As of when this article was written, Genshin Impact 4.2 is in its third beta version. According to HomDGCat, Charlotte's healing range was increased by half a meter. Her Charged Attack and Spiritbreath Thorn (which is when her Arkhe: Pneuma is activated) also got a small buff, this time by one meter.

Furina got a small nerf to her Normal Attacks via some hitlag and ordinary Elemental application. However, her Elemental Skill's summons apparently has an attack range five meters greater than before.

According to Project Amber, Furina has a few other changes to her Constellations in the English translation:

C2: Fanfare gain went from 250% to 200%. Her Max HP per stack went from 0.35% to 4%.

Fanfare gain went from 250% to 200%. Her Max HP per stack went from 0.35% to 4%. C6: Ousia's party-wide heal from her Elemental Skill went from 3% to 4% of Furina's Max HP. The Pneuma DMG buff went from 15% to 20% of her Max HP.

There were some other changes, but they were merely different words from the original version that don't substantially affect gameplay. Remember, everything posted above is subject to change, especially regarding names.

Weapon changes

Another old change not reflected in the original English translation is for Splendor of Tranquil Waters. According to the latest datamines, the Max HP buff that the equipped character can get two times went from 12% to 14% at R1. Later Refinement Levels follow a similar pattern, except every Refinement Level adds 2.5% here instead of 2%. Everything else regarding its effect went unchanged.

Similarly, the 4-star Sword of Narzissenkreuz had no visible alterations from the recent Genshin Impact 4.2 beta. That's it for all the latest news about the upcoming Version Update changes related to Furina, Charlotte, and the forthcoming weapons.

