Genshin Impact 4.3 Joyous Gift and Theater Tickets Guide

Joyous Gift is a point-based system in the ongoing flagship event of Genshin Impact 4.3, Roses and Muskets. Travelers can participate in different mini-games and collect Theater Tickets (points) to obtain several exciting rewards through this system. This includes the new 4-star Claymore Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword, its refinement materials, Primogems, and Crown of Insight.

Luckily, the weapon can be obtained on the first day of the event since it only requires 200 Theater Tickets. As players participate in more mini-games and collect tickets, they can unlock even more rewards.

This is a Joyous Gift and Theater Tickets guide for the Genshin Impact's Roses and Muskets event.

Collect Theater Tickets to obtain new Claymore in Joyous Gift in Genshin Impact's Roses and Muskets event

Version 4.3 main event menu (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, Joyous Gift is a new point-based reward system in the ongoing Genshin Impact 4.3 event, Roses and Muskets. Travelers can find it above the Event Shop option in the main event menu. To unlock the rewards in Joyous Gift, players must collect points (Theater Tickets) by participating in all the mini-games in Roses and Muskets.

As players participate in more mini-games and collect Theater Tickets, they can unlock even more rewards. This includes the new Claymore Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword, Primogems, and Hero's Wit.

Joyous Gift rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the items Travelers can obtain from the Joyous Gift by gathering more Theater Tickets:

Collect 200 Theater Tickets:

Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword x1

Collect 400 Theater Tickets:

Primogem x60

Super-Duper Shining Sparkly Magic Crystal x1

Hero's Wit x3

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

Collect 600 Theater Tickets:

Primogem x60

Super-Duper Shining Sparkly Magic Crystal x1

Hero's Wit x3

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

Collect 800 Theater Tickets:

Primogem x60

Super-Duper Shining Sparkly Magic Crystal x1

Hero's Wit x3

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

Collect 1000 Theater Tickets:

Primogem x60

Super-Duper Shining Sparkly Magic Crystal x1

Hero's Wit x3

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

Collect 1200 Theater Tickets:

Primogem x60

Crown on Insight x1

Hero's Wit x3

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

Genshin Impact players only need to gather 1000 Theater Tickets to obtain the Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword and its refinement materials, Super-Duper Shining Sparkly Magic Crystal. It is an amazing weapon and can be obtained for free.

In addition, Travelers can earn up to 300 Primogems by obtaining max Theater Tickets in the Joyous Gift.