Genshin Impact 4.3 Navia and Ayaka banner release date and countdown

The upcoming version 4.3 is the final update of Genshin Impact in 2023, and it will go live in less than a week. The next Fontaine patch will introduce new characters like Chevreuse and Chiori. Travelers will also meet Ayaka and Ayato in Fontaine during the flagship event of this update. In addition, the former will get her third rerun banner in the first phase of version 4.3 alongside Navia.

Travelers can find the exact release date and time of the new update and the first-half banners in this article. The expected maintenance schedule and a countdown to Genshin Impact 4.3 are also provided herein.

Genshin Impact 4.3: Ayaka and Navia banner release date and update maintenance schedule

Expand Tweet

HoYoverse is yet to announce the maintenance schedule for Genshin Impact 4.3, but based on past trends, it is expected to begin on December 20, 2023, at 6:00 am (UTC+8). The duration is usually around five hours, so it should end at 11:00 am (UTC+8), and version 4.3 will be online across all servers simultaneously.

Here's a list of v4.3 release dates and times in some of the major time zones:

America (December 19, 2023)

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Central Standard Time: 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

Europe (December 20, 2023)

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asia (December 20, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Once the maintenance is over, all players will get a compensation of 600 Primogems, which can be collected from the in-game mailbox.

Navia and Ayaka's banners will also be available as soon as the servers are back online. Unfortunately, the officials have not announced the 4-star units that will receive the drop rate boost at the time of writing this article.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 4.3 update

Some players might prefer a universal countdown showing the time left until the update instead of the release date schedule, so here's one:

The timer above also shows the time left until Navia and Ayaka's banners are released. Their signature weapons, Verdict and Mistsplitter Reforged, will also get a drop rate boost in the first half of version 4.3. Do note that the Event Wishes will only be available for 21 days, i.e., until January 10, 2024.