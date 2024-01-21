Genshin Impact 4.4 first half banners: Xianyun, Nahida release date, countdown, 4-stars, and more

HoYoverse has finally announced the banners for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 update, which will go live on January 31, 2023. The first half of this patch will feature Xianyun, also known as the Cloud Retainer, who is one of the most popular characters in the game right now. Additionally, the Dendro Archon Nahida will return for her second rerun banner in the same phase.

Needless to say, the Event Wishes in the first half of Genshin Impact 4.4 will also feature three 4-star characters, including Gaming, a new 4-star Pyro character. This article will cover Xianyun and Nahida's exact banner release date and feature a countdown that shows the time left until their banners are available.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Phase I banners, release dates, and countdown

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the characters in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.4:

Xianyun (5-star Anemo Catalyst)

(5-star Anemo Catalyst) Nahida (5-star Dendro Catalyst)

(5-star Dendro Catalyst) Gaming (4-star Pyro Claymore)

The officials haven't revealed the other two 4-star characters for the first phase, but the article will be updated as soon as they are announced.

Crane's Echoing Call (Image via HoYoverse)

This half of version 4.4 will also feature two 5-star Catalysts: Xianyun's Crane's Echoing Call and Nahida's A Thousand Floating Dreams. The former is a 5-star new weapon that provides a ton of ATK% and Plunging Attack buffs. Meanwhile, A Thousand Floating Dreams is good for Elemental Mastery and Elemental DMG buffs.

It is important to note that phase one will be available until February 21, 2024, so Travelers have plenty of time to pull for their favorite characters.

While the officials haven't announced anything, it is safe to assume that the Genshin Impact 4.4 will be live by 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on January 31, 2024, based on the past precedence. That said, the exact timings may vary for each player depending on their region.

Here is a list of release dates and timings of version 4.4, as well as a countdown that shows the time left:

America (January 30, 2024)

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Central Standard Time: 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

Europe (January 31, 2024)

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asia (January 31, 2024)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Since Xianyun and Nahida's banners will be available as soon as the server maintenance ends, the timings and countdown also apply to version 4.4's release.