Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream starting time and redemption codes

HoYoverse will livestream the Special Program for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 update today at 7 am (UTC-5). During the livestream, the officials will reveal all the content that will be in the new patch, such as the banners, limited-time events, and the new characters' (Xianyun and Gaming) gameplay showcases. Additionally, version 4.4 is expected to release a new region, so players can look forward to a short teaser.

The officials will also drop three redemption codes during the livestream, worth 300 Primogem rewards and other in-game items. Travelers can check the exact timings for the Genshin Impact 4.4 Special Program in this article.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Special Program livestream timings and countdown

Expand Tweet

According to the X post by Genshin Impact, the Special Program for the upcoming version 4.4 update will begin on January 19, 2024, at 7 am (UTC-5) on the official Twitch channel. Here is a list of exact timings of the livestream for all the major timezones:

Pacific Standard Time: 4 am

4 am Central Time: 6 am

6 am Eastern Time: 7 am

7 am Western European Time: 12 pm

12 pm Central European Time: 1 pm

1 pm Eastern European Time: 2 pm

2 pm India Standard Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm China Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Korea Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Australian Central Time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 11 pm

Travelers can also refer to the universal countdown below:

The timer above shows the exact time left in the version 4.4 Special Program. As mentioned earlier, it will be premiered on the official Twitch channel.

Following are the three Genshin Impact codes revealed during the version 4.4 Livestream:

BBQ8AZHUH2CZ MT88AYHCZ2UR (To be announced)

The codes will expire within a day, so travelers are advised to claim the free rewards as early as possible. Speaking of which, there are two ways to redeem a code. Players can either do it on the game's official website or via the in-game settings. The rewards are generally sent instantly to the mail but can take up to five to 10 minutes sometimes.

Expected banner announcements

Here is the expected Genshin Impact 4.4 banner schedule via @hxg_diluc:

Phase I (January 31)

Xianyun (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Nahida (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Gaming (4-star Pyro)

Phase II (February 21)

Xiao (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Yae Miko (5-star Electro)

Xianyun and Gaming will debut in the first half of version 4.4 alongside Nahida. Meanwhile, Xiao and Yae Miko will return in the second phase. Note that the banners are based on leaks, so they are subject to change.