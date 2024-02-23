Genshin Impact 4.5 pre-farming guide: Chiori and leaked weapons' materials to farm

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 update will release Chiori, a new 5-star playable Geo character. In addition to this, there are leaks about two weapons that might be added to the game in the next patch. One of them is Chiori's rumored signature Sword called Uraku Misugiri (subject to change), and the other is expected to be a 4-star Polearm called Dialogues of the Desert Sages, which will likely be an event reward.
Travelers hoping to pull Chiori and her signature Sword may want to start pre-farming materials to level them up. This guide will cover all the items players need to ascend the new Geo character and the weapons in Genshin Impact 4.5.
Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks.
Genshin Impact 4.5: Pre-farming Guide for Chiori, Uraku Misugiri, and Dialogues of the Desert Sages
Chiori
Here's a list of all the items needed to max ascend Chiori in Genshin Impact:
- Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1
- Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9
- Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9
- Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6
- Dendrobium x168
- Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelia x46
- Spectral Husk x18
- Spectral Heart x30
- Spectral Nucleus x36
Prithiva Topaz Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstones are the Geo stones needed to ascend Geo characters, while Spectral Husk/Heart/Nucleus are items commonly dropped by Specters. You can obtain the Chiori's boss ascension material by challenging the Coppleia version of Icewind Suite.
Below is the list of materials required to level up all three of Chiori's talents to 10:
- Teachings of Light x9
- Guide to Light x63
- Philosophies of Light x114
- Spectral Husk x18
- Spectral Heart x66
- Spectral Nucleus x93
- Lightless Silk String x18
- Crown of Insight x3
Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Light can be farmed in the Violet Court Domain in Inazuma only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Meanwhile, Lightless Silk String can be obtained after defeating the All-Devouring Narwhal weekly boss.
Uraku Misugiri (5-star Sword)
Based on the version 4.5 beta leaks, Chiori's signature Sword is called Uraku Misugiri, and the following items are required to level it up:
- Coral Branch of Distant Sea x5
- Jeweled Branch of Distant Sea x16
- Jade Branch of Distant Sea x14
- Golden Branch of Distant Sea x6
- Chaos Gear x23
- Chaos Axis x27
- Chaos Oculus x41
- Old Handguard x15
- Kageuchi Handguard x23
- Famed Handguard x27
Coral/Jeweled/Jade/Golden Branch of Distant Sea is a weapon ascension material that can be farmed in the Court of Flowing Sand Domain in Inazuma on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.
Dialogues of the Desert Sands (4-star Polearm)
Dialogues of the Desert Sands is speculated to be an event weapon in Genshin Impact 4.5. Here are all the items required for leveling up:
- Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew x3
- Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew x9
- Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew x9
- Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew x4
- Feathery Fin x15
- Lunar Fin x18
- Chasmlight Fin x27
- Spectral Husk x10
- Spectral Heart x15
- Spectral Nucleus x18
Copper/Iron/Silver/Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew can be farmed in the Tower of Abject Pride Domain in Sumeru on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.
