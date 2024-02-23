Genshin Impact 4.5 pre-farming guide: Chiori and leaked weapons' materials to farm

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 update will release Chiori, a new 5-star playable Geo character. In addition to this, there are leaks about two weapons that might be added to the game in the next patch. One of them is Chiori's rumored signature Sword called Uraku Misugiri (subject to change), and the other is expected to be a 4-star Polearm called Dialogues of the Desert Sages, which will likely be an event reward.

Travelers hoping to pull Chiori and her signature Sword may want to start pre-farming materials to level them up. This guide will cover all the items players need to ascend the new Geo character and the weapons in Genshin Impact 4.5.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.5: Pre-farming Guide for Chiori, Uraku Misugiri, and Dialogues of the Desert Sages

Chiori

Expand Tweet

Here's a list of all the items needed to max ascend Chiori in Genshin Impact:

Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1

x1 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9

x9 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9

x9 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6

x6 Dendrobium x168

x168 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelia x46

x46 Spectral Husk x18

x18 Spectral Heart x30

x30 Spectral Nucleus x36

Prithiva Topaz Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstones are the Geo stones needed to ascend Geo characters, while Spectral Husk/Heart/Nucleus are items commonly dropped by Specters. You can obtain the Chiori's boss ascension material by challenging the Coppleia version of Icewind Suite.

Below is the list of materials required to level up all three of Chiori's talents to 10:

Teachings of Light x9

x9 Guide to Light x63

x63 Philosophies of Light x114

x114 Spectral Husk x18

x18 Spectral Heart x66

x66 Spectral Nucleus x93

x93 Lightless Silk String x18

x18 Crown of Insight x3

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Light can be farmed in the Violet Court Domain in Inazuma only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Meanwhile, Lightless Silk String can be obtained after defeating the All-Devouring Narwhal weekly boss.

Uraku Misugiri (5-star Sword)

Based on the version 4.5 beta leaks, Chiori's signature Sword is called Uraku Misugiri, and the following items are required to level it up:

Coral Branch of Distant Sea x5

x5 Jeweled Branch of Distant Sea x16

x16 Jade Branch of Distant Sea x14

x14 Golden Branch of Distant Sea x6

x6 Chaos Gear x23

x23 Chaos Axis x27

x27 Chaos Oculus x41

x41 Old Handguard x15

x15 Kageuchi Handguard x23

x23 Famed Handguard x27

Coral/Jeweled/Jade/Golden Branch of Distant Sea is a weapon ascension material that can be farmed in the Court of Flowing Sand Domain in Inazuma on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Dialogues of the Desert Sands (4-star Polearm)

Dialogues of the Desert Sands is speculated to be an event weapon in Genshin Impact 4.5. Here are all the items required for leveling up:

Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew x3

x3 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew x9

x9 Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew x9

x9 Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew x4

x4 Feathery Fin x15

x15 Lunar Fin x18

x18 Chasmlight Fin x27

x27 Spectral Husk x10

x10 Spectral Heart x15

x15 Spectral Nucleus x18

Copper/Iron/Silver/Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew can be farmed in the Tower of Abject Pride Domain in Sumeru on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.