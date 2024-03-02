Genshin Impact 4.5 weapons: New 5-star sword and 4-star polearm details

Genshin Impact will introduce two new weapons in the upcoming version 4.5 update. During the livestream, the officials revealed a new 5-star sword and a 4-star polearm. The latest sword happens to be the signature weapon for Chiori, a new 5-star Geo character debuting in upcoming banners. Meanwhile, one of the version 4.5 events is handing out a 4-star polearm as an event reward.

You can also exchange the event currency to buy materials to reach the maximum refinement level on the new 4-star event weapon. In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about the latest 4.5 weapons in Genshin Impact.

Disclaimer: This article will also include some leaks from credible sources like Dimbreath and Hakush. Take them with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.5 weapons: Chiori signature 5-star sword and free event 4-star polearm details

On March 1, 2024, Genshin Impact 4.5 premiered a Special Program where officials revealed two new weapons. Here is a quick overview:

Uraku Misugiri (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Dialogues of the Desert Sages (4-star Polearm)

The 5-star Sword, Uraku Misugiri, is the signature weapon for Chiori. She is a new 5-star Geo character who will debut in the upcoming Phase I banners.

5-star sword preview 4.5 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

As her signature sword, Uraku Misugri provides everything Chiori needs to bring out her full potential. While developers have yet to release official information, leaks have already shared stats for this weapon. Here is a quick overview at max enhancement:

Base ATK: 542

Secondary Stat: 88.2% Crit Damage

The weapon passive is called Brocade Bloom, Shrine Sword. When equipped, it will increase the Normal Attack DMG (NA) by 16% and Elemental Skill DMG by 24%. When a nearby active character deals Geo DMG to enemies, the abovementioned effects will increase by 100% for 15s. The wielder's DEF will also increase by 20%.

Uraku Misugiri is an excellent weapon for many units such as Albedo, Alhaitham, and more.

Free 4-star Polearm in Genshin Impact 4.5 event

New event weapon revealed in 4.5 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.5 will bring Alchemical Ascension, a new event that takes place in Mondstadt. As the name suggests, it is an alchemy event where you must run a potion shop. Overall, it is a management sim where you have to generate revenue for your shop by performing various activities.

One of the rewards in this event is a free 4-star Polearm weapon called Dialogues of the Desert Sages. Based on the leaks, it provides the wielder with the following stats at max enhancement:

Base ATK: 510

Secondary Stat: 41.3% HP

The weapon passive, Principle of Equilibrium, restores 8/10/12/14/16 Energy when the wielder provides healing to party members. This effect can be triggered once every 10 seconds and when the wielder is not on the field. Currently, Yaoyao is the only polearm character that provides healing and can make 100% use of this event weapon.

