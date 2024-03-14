Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks hint at new unlockable NPC profile pictures

The latest Genshin Impact leaks from Team Mew have suggested that starting from version 4.6, the developers will add new profile pictures to the game featuring some beloved NPCs. It is expected to include characters like Ruu, Jeht, Caterpillar, and more. Furthermore, Fujin, the latest Adeptus introduced in the Chenyu Vale region, may also have her profile picture.

Players will be expected to complete certain World Quests to unlock the profile pictures of the NPC featured in the quest.

Let's look at all the leaked NPC profile pictures coming to Genshin Impact in version 4.6 and how to obtain them.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.6 to reportedly introduce new NPC profile pictures

Prominent leaker Team Mew disclosed on Telegram that Genshin Impact may soon allow players to use some popular NPC characters as their in-game profile picture. This can be a fresh change of pace from players being only able to showcase their owned playable characters on their display picture.

Here are the NPCs that can be used for the profile picture, as per leaks:

1) Ruu

Ruu, as seen in-game (Image via YouTube/Kleexun)

Ruu is one of the key characters appearing in the "Through the Mists" quest series from Inazuma. Players can encounter him on Tsurumi Island, where they will require his assistance to clear out the fog.

2) Jeht

Jeht, as seen in-game (Image via YouTube/Enthy)

Jeht is an Eremite NPC that appears in the Golden Slumber storyline in the Sumeru desert. She is the daughter of Jebrael, a pivotal character in the quest's narrative, and ends up being good friends with the MC and Paimon.

3) Caterpillar

Caterpillar, as seen in-game (Image via YouTube/NoxxisGaming)

Caterpillar, aka Cater, is one of the main characters of the Unfinished Comedy World Quest in Fontaine. He was originally a Hilichurl who received consciousness and is affiliated with the legendary Narzissenkreuz Ordo.

4) Mary Ann

Mary Ann, as seen in-game (Image via YouTube/MotFfro)

Mary Ann is another member of the Narzissenkreuz Ordo. She is the central character of the Ann of the Narzissenkreuz questline.

5) Fujin

Fujin, as seen in-game (Image via YouTube/NoxxisGaming)

Fujin is a Carp Adeptus who appears in the Chenyu's Blessings of Sunken Jade World Quest. She, along with the help of the Traveler, helps save the soil of Chenyu Vale.

6) Melusine

Melusine, as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Melusines are a race of special creatures found in the Fontaine region. They have a different physiology than humans and live alongside them.

7) Aranara

Aranara, as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Aranara are small, plant-like sentient beings from Sumeru. These adorable creatures were once familiars of the previous Dendro Archon.

As of this writing, these are the only known characters. More profile pictures are expected to be added to the game.

Which quests will be required to unlock NPC profile pictures in Genshin Impact?

According to the leaks from Team Mew, players will be required to complete specific World Quests to unlock the NPC profile picture associated with it. Let's take a look at all the quests needed to do so:

Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual

Seirai Stormchasers

Through the Mists

From Dusk to Dawn in Byakuyakoku

The Chasm Delvers

Aranyaka

Golden Slumber

Dirge of Bilqis

Khvarena of Good and Evil

Ancient Colors

Ann of the Narzissenkreuz

Scenes from the Life of Fortress of Meropide

Search in the Algae Sea

The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes

Chenyu's Blessings of Sunken Jade

Aria on Harmonic Rhythm (Upcoming Remuria World Quest)

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.