Genshin Impact Unfinished Comedy Quest series guide

In the Genshin Impact 4.1 update, the Unfinished Comedy is one of the vital World Quests for players to complete. With it, you can unlock new areas of the Fortress of Meropide and collect the mysterious ore required for a puzzle. You will also come across various smaller quests that will give tons of credit coupons and Primogems.

It is important to stress that this quest will take a long time to complete, even with skipping all the dialogs. The Unfinished Comedy will also lock all other related quests until you complete it. In this Genshin Impact guide, we will help you learn everything there is to know about the quests.

Guide to Unfinished Comedy World Quest in Genshin Impact 4.1

Trigger the World Quest in Liffey region (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport underwater and head near the Fortress of Meropide in Genshin Impact. The fastest way to start the Unfinished Comedy World Quest is to get caught by the searchlight for five seconds. You will be detained and brought inside the prison, where you can interact with the NPC reception to initiate the quest. This overlaps with the latest Archon Quests in the Genshin Impact 4.1 update.

Therefore, once the World Quest begins, a dialog box will appear and give you the chance to suspend it, so you can complete other quests first. Below is a brief about all these sub-quests and how to complete them swiftly.

Guide to Game of the Rich

Interact with the board everyday to find clues about sub-quests (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow Genshin Impact's quest navigation to meet new NPCs such as Darcy, Estienne, Lanoire, and many more. Here you will also learn about the coupon millionaire. You will also find out about Cater's (short for caterpillar) plan to win the competition to help Lanoire escape the prison so she can reunite with her family.

Genshin Impact players will have to participate in various side-quests to earn credit coupons to win the competition. All of the side-quests are part of the Scenes of Life in Meropide series. Here is a quick overview:

Day 1 (300 Credit Coupons)

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Safe Operation

Day 2 (300 Credit Coupons)

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Dead End

Scenes from Life in Meropide: A Raw Deal

Day 3 (500 Credit Coupons)

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Fists of Fury

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Treat the Symptoms

Day 4 (300 Credit Coupons)

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Chit-Chat

Scenes from Life in Meropide: Unfinished Task

After Day 4, you will win the competition. Then, go outside the Fortress of Meropide with Lanoire, Estienne, and Cater.

Guide to An Eye for an Eye

After coming to the surface, you will encounter Noailles and his waves of Gardemeks in Genshin Impact. You will engage them in battle and later be forced to return to the Fortress of Meropide. Follow the quest navigation to initiate your second escape plan.

Use them to distract guards (Image via HoYoverse)

During your escape, you will have to activate a spotlight and loudspeaker to distract the guards. The goal is to reach the abandoned production area without getting caught. As long as the guards' eye gauges are not full, you are safe to do whatever is necessary to reach the objective.

In the abandoned production area, bring back all the drivetrains from other rooms and use the gear mechanism to access the Geode Mine Shaft in Genshin Impact.

Gears should look like this (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you reach the Geode Mine Shaft in Genshin Impact, your final objective will be to grab nearby batteries and use them to activate panels while avoiding the Flying Energy Thieves. Use the in-game minimap to easily navigate yourself inside the maze.

Activating all the panels will initiate a last battle with Noailles to finally escape the prison.

Guide to Hereafter...

This is the final part of the never-ending World Quest, which mostly consists of dialogs. You will accompany Lanoire to meet his grandfather Earnshaw and later interact with Caterpillar to find out his connection with Narzissenkreuz Ordo in Genshin Impact.